Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

George King has been a consistent performer for Hull KR since a mid-season move from Wakefield in 2020

Ireland captain George King has signed a new four-year deal with Hull KR to run to the end of 2027.

The 28-year-old prop has played 18 games and scored once for the Robins this season, having joined during the 2020 season from Wakefield Trinity.

King, who started at Warrington before joining Trinity, has scored 19 tries in 219 career appearances overall, including six in 13 for Ireland.

"I've relished every opportunity the coaches have given me," said King.

"As a team environment that we've helped build, it's been really good collectively.'

Head coach Willie Peters added: "George is a well liked person at our club and he puts his hand up every week when he takes the field.

"George is looking to move closer to training which shows how committed he is to the club and this will no doubt help George reach the levels we know he can."