Ian Lenagan (centre) has been owner of Wigan Warriors for nearly 16 years

Wigan Warriors chairman and co-owner Ian Lenagan will stand down from his role in November.

Fellow co-owner Mike Danson will assume 100% control of the club and Professor Chris Brookes, recently appointed vice-chairman, will take the chairmanship.

Danson currently owns 49% of the shares and will purchase the remainder on 1 December.

Lenagan has been in control of Warriors since buying the club from Dave Whelan in 2007.

Since he took charge, the club has won four Grand Finals, three League Leaders' Shields, three Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge.

Lenagan will step down after the end of the current season, on 30 November.

As well as success on the field, Lenagan also oversaw the move of the club's headquarters to Robin Park Arena, to accommodate a centre of excellence and bring all operations under one roof.

'True Wigan resolve'

He is a former majority shareholder of Harlequins rugby league club and Oxford United football club, as well as chairman of the English Football League.

Lenagan said: "I am pleased to have been the custodian of Wigan Warriors for 16 years and particularly in its celebratory 150th year.

"Custodianship also brings the responsibility to find your successor and in Mike Danson, someone I've grown to know and like a great deal over the last three years, I believe the club's future will be in the best of hands with his history as a long-term supporter of Wigan Warriors.

"His humility and steely resolve to continue the tradition we all contribute to and appreciate the value of, is based on true Wigan resolve."

Chief executive Kris Radlinski said: "Transition in any business is very often a sensitive time, but in sport, there appears to be an added level of emotional connection.

"The handover of ownership from Ian Lenagan to Mike Danson will be a delicate one but one that we are determined to celebrate.

"He (Lenagan) personally mentored me through the difficult transitional period of life after sport and gave me the precious gift of time to develop. I will be forever grateful for his knowledge and friendship."