Leeds Rhinos beat Catalans Dragons 48-34 in last year's Wheelchair Challenge Cup final

Leeds Rhinos and Catalans Dragons are to meet in the Wheelchair Challenge Cup final for the second successive year.

The two teams finished joint-top at a qualifying festival, which included the six Super League sides plus Catalans, at Hull University's Allam Sport Centre on Saturday.

The Rhinos are looking to win the trophy for the fourth successive time.

The final will be held on Sunday, 20 August at Sheffield's English Institute of Sport.

Both Leeds and Catalans ended the round-robin tournament unbeaten, beating the other five teams - reigning Wheelchair Super League champions Halifax Panthers, Hull FC, Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves and London Roosters - and drawing 4-4 with each other.

Meanwhile, Gravesend and Sheffield Eagles secured their places in the Challenge Trophy Final after finishing first and second in a separate eight-team development competition.