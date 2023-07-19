Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jordan Crowther has made nine appearances in Super League so far this season

Warrington Wolves have signed Wakefield Trinity forward Jordan Crowther on a deal until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old had spent his whole career with Trinity and became their second youngest player ever when he made his debut in 2014.

He will not be eligible to make his Wire debut in their next Super League game against Wakefield on 30 July.

"I want to come in and give the team a boost for these last few games," he told the club website. external-link

"I'm taking this as a fresh start. I've had a few weeks to mentally recharge and get my body physically ready.

"Come three weeks' time when the Catalans game is I'll be firing and ready to go."

Early leaders Warrington have slipped to fifth in the table after four successive league defeats.