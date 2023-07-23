Women's Challenge Cup: Leeds Rhinos overcome resolute Wigan Warriors to reach final
|Betfred Women's Challenge Cup
|Wigan (4) 4
|Tries: Salihi Goals:
|Leeds (4) 16
|Tries: Hardcastle, Beevers, Moxon Goals: Hayward 2
Leeds were made to work hard before overcoming a resolute Wigan to set up a Challenge Cup final against St Helens.
Amy Hardcastle put the Rhinos ahead on 18 minutes before the impressive Beri Salihi levelled for Wigan at 4-4 shortly afterwards.
It remained level until the hour mark when Leeds' pressure finally told as England international Caitlin Beevers sprinted through a gap to score.
Tara Moxon added a third after 65 minutes to send Leeds to Wembley.
More to follow.
Wigan: Salihi, Greenfield, Davies, Jones, Hilton, Banks, Marsh, Speakman, Dwyer, Jones, Molyneux, Coleman, Thompson.
Interchanges: Burrows, Bardsley, Johnson, Hunter.
Leeds: Enright, Moxon, Butcher, Beevers, Robinson, Casey, Greening, Hornby, Bennett, Anderson, Hardcastle, Murray, Dainton.
Interchanges: Cudjoe, Northrop, Glynn, Hayward.