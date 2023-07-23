Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leeds' Amy Hardcastle powered over to open the scoring after 18 minutes

Betfred Women's Challenge Cup Wigan (4) 4 Tries: Salihi Goals: Leeds (4) 16 Tries: Hardcastle, Beevers, Moxon Goals: Hayward 2

Leeds were made to work hard before overcoming a resolute Wigan to set up a Challenge Cup final against St Helens.

Amy Hardcastle put the Rhinos ahead on 18 minutes before the impressive Beri Salihi levelled for Wigan at 4-4 shortly afterwards.

It remained level until the hour mark when Leeds' pressure finally told as England international Caitlin Beevers sprinted through a gap to score.

Tara Moxon added a third after 65 minutes to send Leeds to Wembley.

More to follow.

Wigan: Salihi, Greenfield, Davies, Jones, Hilton, Banks, Marsh, Speakman, Dwyer, Jones, Molyneux, Coleman, Thompson.

Interchanges: Burrows, Bardsley, Johnson, Hunter.

Leeds: Enright, Moxon, Butcher, Beevers, Robinson, Casey, Greening, Hornby, Bennett, Anderson, Hardcastle, Murray, Dainton.

Interchanges: Cudjoe, Northrop, Glynn, Hayward.