Women's Challenge Cup: Leeds Rhinos overcome resolute Wigan Warriors to reach final

Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Amy Hardcastle
Leeds' Amy Hardcastle powered over to open the scoring after 18 minutes
Betfred Women's Challenge Cup
Wigan (4) 4
Tries: Salihi Goals:
Leeds (4) 16
Tries: Hardcastle, Beevers, Moxon Goals: Hayward 2

Leeds were made to work hard before overcoming a resolute Wigan to set up a Challenge Cup final against St Helens.

Amy Hardcastle put the Rhinos ahead on 18 minutes before the impressive Beri Salihi levelled for Wigan at 4-4 shortly afterwards.

It remained level until the hour mark when Leeds' pressure finally told as England international Caitlin Beevers sprinted through a gap to score.

Tara Moxon added a third after 65 minutes to send Leeds to Wembley.

More to follow.

Wigan: Salihi, Greenfield, Davies, Jones, Hilton, Banks, Marsh, Speakman, Dwyer, Jones, Molyneux, Coleman, Thompson.

Interchanges: Burrows, Bardsley, Johnson, Hunter.

Leeds: Enright, Moxon, Butcher, Beevers, Robinson, Casey, Greening, Hornby, Bennett, Anderson, Hardcastle, Murray, Dainton.

Interchanges: Cudjoe, Northrop, Glynn, Hayward.

