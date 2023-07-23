Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Coby Nichol's 17th-minute try saw Cornwall get within two points of Workington - the closest they got all game

Cornwall head coach Mike Abbott says has been left frustrated by his side's 34-16 loss at home to Workington Town.

The Choughs came into the game on the back of first-ever back-to-back League One wins, but failed to make it three victories in succession.

Cornwall trailed 20-4 at half-time but cut the gap to 24-16 within 15 minutes of the start of the second half.

But Cameron Brown and Liam Whitton were sin-binned late on as Workington rallied to secure the victory.

Cornwall remain third from bottom of the table after three wins from 14 games and travel to sixth-placed North Wales Crusaders next week.

"I think that's a game that's got away from us," Abbott told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"It's frustrating for me. If their discipline held there we come away with points.

"We came in here full of confidence knowing that that's a team we could have got points against, we could have beaten that team.

"So when things were happening and it was getting away from us I didn't want that to happen, I wanted us to believe in ourselves and what we do, and we corrected it.

"Did we give ourselves a bit too much to do? Probably. But it was more frustration because we were better than we were showing."