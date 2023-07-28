Close menu

Super League: St Helens 22-18 Leeds Rhinos - Jack Welsby shines in intense encounter

James Roby (left) and Jack Welsby embrace after St Helens' victory over Leeds
Betfred Super League
St Helens (12) 22
Tries: Hopoate, Ritson, Welsby 2 Goals: Makinson 2, Dodd
Leeds (12) 18
Tries: Martin, Walters, MacDonald Goals: Martin 3

Full-back Jack Welsby delivered two clutch tries to help St Helens overcome gutsy Leeds in the latest chapter of their intense Super League rivalry.

The lead continually changed hands in a see-sawing affair, although neither side could be separated at the break.

Will Hopoate and Tee Ritson scored for Saints, with Rhyse Martin and Sam Walters replying for the visitors.

Welsby added his two tries either side of Nene MacDonald's score as Saints edged it in a frantic second period.

Saints' disappointment at being dumped out of the Challenge Cup last weekend was compounded by the loss of key players such as Alex Walmsley, Agnatius Paasi and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook through injury, but a patched-up side found character and spirit to bounce back.

George Delaney, Sam Royle and Lewis Baxter belied their youthful age with mature displays, while newcomer Moses Mbye was introduced to give veteran James Roby a break.

Hopoate had his best game in a Saints shirt, opening the scoring with a fine finish from a Welsby grubber kick, while slick moves created a try for Ritson right at the end of the opening half.

Welsby's first try was a typically forthright surge and defiant finish. A superb line break, with the full-back galloping on to Jonny Lomax's pass, was the key to the second crucial score.

Leeds have been a stuttering unit at times in 2023 but they seemed to be roused by the encounters with their old foes, and this was no exception.

Martin plunged in to punish a loose Welsby kick that went out on the full, while Walters rounded the mercurial Saints full-back with devastating footwork to enhance his rapidly growing reputation.

MacDonald's try, a powerful finish after Saints coughed up good ball, showed the fight within the Leeds side, and they made the hosts work defensively with a string of sets in their end of the field.

But the key moment belonged to Saints, with Welsby ensuring that there would be no third golden-point period in meetings between the two in 2023.

St Helens: Welsby; Makinson, Hurrell, Hopoate, Ritson; Lomax, Dodd; Lees, Roby, Delaney, Bell, Royle, Knowles.

Interchanges: Norman, Davies, Baxter, Mbye.

Leeds: Myler; Fusitu'a, Martin, MacDonald, Handley; Austin, Sezer; Oledzki, O'Connor, Walters, Bentley, McDonnell, Smith.

Interchanges: Johnson, Lisone, Holroyd, Sangare.

Referee: Liam Moore.

Comments

Join the conversation

10 comments

  • Comment posted by Marc Bramley, today at 22:32

    Smith needs to go now no idea tactic wise season over get some one decent in ready for next season and a few decent signings in and a good few out.
    Seasons highlight will be hopefully Cas getting relegated

  • Comment posted by Gizzmo, today at 22:24

    Can someone inform the Leeds rhino's players it's rugby not football winge winge winge they've overtaken Wigan with 13 ref's on the field

  • Comment posted by rothwelljohn, today at 22:20

    A neutral with no axe to grind but without question the referee’s calls favoured Saints. Not occasionally but all 50/50 decisions . Rhinos could not win with such blatant bias. Who cares??

  • Comment posted by John Arthur Gilman, today at 22:09

    Be Interesting to hear w(b)ellend defend that tackle by bell in the 15th minute. Though he will probably ignore it. Imo both are fair tackles but having such a whinge about Asiata surely he will condemn bell. Or will he. I won’t hold my breath

  • Comment posted by D88, today at 22:07

    Liam Moore strikes again he is another ganson and silverwood wannabe trying to make everything about him never had that whistle out of his mouth! On the positive another great game and some good youngsters out there for both teams

  • Comment posted by Braddy, today at 22:06

    So I'm guessing Paul Wellens isn't crying tonight.

  • Comment posted by GT, today at 22:04

    A disgraceful pitch that looks like formby beach on a bad day in a stadium sponsored by a vape company that causes untold damage to youngsters.

    Some ridiculous ref decisions against Leeds Rhino's tonight

    Anyone but St Helens

    • Reply posted by BillyBoy8, today at 22:31

      BillyBoy8 replied:
      Rubbish

  • Comment posted by notty79 , today at 22:03

    Leeds were rubbish but Liam Moores performance was even worse if he manages to ref a big game like a cup final I feel sorry for you

