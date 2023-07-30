Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tom Lineham touches down for the sixth of Wakefield's eight tries

Betfred Super League Wakefield (22) 42 Tries: Senior 4, Proctor, Lineham, Hood, Jowitt Goals: Gale 2, Jowitt 3 Warrington (0) 6 Tries: Vaughan Goals: Ratchford

Innes Senior's four-try haul helped Wakefield thrash Warrington to boost their Super League survival bid.

Senior scored a 29-minute first-half hat-trick in his first match since rejoining Trinity, and Kevin Proctor's try put the hosts 22-0 up at half-time.

Paul Vaughan cut the lead, but scores from Tom Lineham, Liam Hood, Senior and Max Jowitt quashed any comeback hopes.

A fourth straight home win moves bottom side Trinity level on points with Castleford, while Wire stay fifth.

Pre-season title favorites Warrington opened up with eight straight wins, while Wakefield lost their first 14 matches, but the form book has turned on its head for both sides in recent weeks.

Trinity racked up a fourth victory in six, and are now below Cas on points difference, while an eighth defeat from nine outings has left the early-season pacesetters' hopes of a play-off run looking increasingly fragile.

While Senior's dramatic start to his fourth loan spell at the Be Well Support Stadium was the headline act, Luke Gale produced a masterclass at scrum-half and was influential in almost every score.

Warrington created all the early pressure, but Wakefield soaked it up and landed a classic sucker-punch with two tries in their first two visits to the Wire 20.

Wakefield have now won five of their last six meetings with Warrington

Gale created the space for the opening score before Jowitt sent Senior racing to the left-hand corner, and Kevin Proctor's powerful surge to the line moments later gave him a first try of the campaign.

Another incisive run from the lively Samisoni Langi and Gale's pass put winger Senior in acres of space to run to the left corner for his second as a buoyant Trinity raced into a 16-0 lead inside 24 minutes.

As Wire heads dropped, Wakefield took full advantage.

Stefan Ratchford spilled the ball on his 10m line and a couple of plays later, Gale put Senior away on his now familiar route to the left-hand corner for his hat-trick.

Booed off at half-time by the travelling support, Wire responded soon after the restart, as returning playmaker George Williams marched the visitors upfield and Vaughan spun out of two tackles to force his way over.

The respite was brief as Mason Lino's long pass led to Lineham's acrobatic finish in the corner before the Wire defence bought Hood's fake pass to Renouf Atoni and the dummy-half burrowed over for Trinity's sixth try.

Jowitt marked his 100th Super League appearance with a fine pass to tee up Senior's fourth before the full-back touched down himself late on to take Trinity past the 40-point mark.

Wakefield: Jowitt, Lineham, Lyne, Langi, Senior, Lino, Gale, Bowden, Hood, Proctor, Pitts, Ashurst, Atoni.

Interchanges: Eseh, Battye, Bowes, Fifita.

Warrington: Dufty, Thewlis, Mata'utia, Ratchford, Ashton, Williams, Drinkwater, Bullock, Clark, Vaughan, Currie, Nicholson, Philbin.

Interchanges: Kasiano, Walker, Dudson, Holroyd.

Referee: Tom Grant.