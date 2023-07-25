Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ugo Tison made his debut for Catalans at Wigan in September 2022

Catalans Dragons have loaned versatile hooker Ugo Tison to fellow Super League club Wakefield Trinity on an initial month-long deal.

The 22-year-old, who can also feature in the halves, made his Dragons debut last season and has played three games in total for Steve McNamara's side.

Tison will help fill the loss of half-back Morgan Smith and add depth to Trinity's hooking options.

"We felt it was important to bring in some cover," boss Mark Applegarth said.

Perpignan-born Tison began his career with the Dragons reserve grade side before making a first-team breakthrough.

He played two matches on loan at Championship side Toulouse Olympique this season and has one cap for France, against England in April.

"I feel that I am a simple player, priding myself on good vision and solid defence," Tison added. "I hope my visit will be positive for Wakefield."