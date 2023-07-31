Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Warrington parted company with Daryl Powell hours after their heavy defeat at bottom side Wakefield on Sunday

Warrington Wolves head coach Daryl Powell has left the club by mutual consent after a run of eight defeats in nine games.

The Wire announced that Powell, 58, had departed just hours after their thumping 42-6 defeat at bottom side Wakefield on Sunday.

Powell took over at the Halliwell Jones for the 2022 season after eight years with Castleford.

Gary Chambers has been placed in caretaker charge.

More to follow.