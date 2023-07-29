Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Georgia Sutherland scored 43 tries for Warrington last season and is on the England radar with the Knights

St Helens Women have signed winger Georgia Sutherland from Super League rivals Warrington Wolves.

The England Knights call-up will not be available for Saints' Challenge Cup final against Leeds on 12 August at Wembley as she is cup-tied.

Sutherland scored 43 tries for the Wolves in 2022 as they were promoted to Group One.

She scored against Saints earlier this season and could make her debut against Wigan next weekend.