Blake Austin had been a regular for Leeds this season, with 18 appearances

Castleford Tigers have signed half-back Blake Austin on loan from Leeds Rhinos to help their bid to avoid relegation from Super League.

After Warrington recalled Riley Dean, the Tigers - who are level with bottom side Wakefield on points - have added the 32-year-old for the rest of 2023.

Austin has 89 tries in 235 games across the NRL and Super League with Penrith, Wests, Canberra, Warrington and Leeds.

"He is someone with a massive amount of experience," boss Andy Last said external-link .

"His knowledge of the game and rugby brain will be a big bonus for us as we aim to finish the season strongly."

The Parramatta-born playmaker will add depth to halves roster which features Jacob Miller and Gareth Widdop, and has seen Danny Richardson ruled out long-term and Callum McLelland leave mid-season.

He joins Lebanon back-rower Charbel Tasipale, Papua New Guinea hooker Liam Horne and Bulldogs back-rower Billy Tsikrikas in joining Cas before Friday's transfer deadline.