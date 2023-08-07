Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Paul Rowley told BBC Radio Manchester that Salford Red Devils' defeat by St Helens on Sunday was "decided by the officiating"

Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley and St Helens coach Paul Wellens have been referred to the Rugby Football League's compliance department following comments made by the pair to the media.

After Sunday's loss to Saints, Rowley called referee Jack Smith a "disgrace".

Wellens accused the RFL of failing to protect players after their Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by Leigh in July.

In a statement, the RFL told BBC Sport that the pair had potentially breached the sport's operational rules.

Following their surprise loss to Leigh, Wellens was critical of the match review panel's processes after Agnatius Paasi and Alex Walmsley suffered season-ending injuries in tackles by John Asiata.

Asiata was not issued with a ban by the panel, but Wellens alleged their decision was taken prior to hearing Paasi and Walsmley's eventual diagnoses.

Meanwhile, Rowley said that their defeat by Saints on Sunday was "decided by the officiating" in a furious post-match interview.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, Rowley said: "I thought the officials were a disgrace. Jack Smith, I watch him on telly, he's been a disgrace a few times this year.

"For three games in a row now we've been absolutely let down. Clearly Chris Kendall and Liam Moore are the best two referees as they get all the cup finals but we don't get them too much.

"I'm kind of gloves off. Games are very much decided by officials quite often. The obvious response to that will be 'they don't miss a tackle or a forward pass' and no they don't, but they don't get battered 25 times a game, either."