Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Kai O'Donnell helped Leigh win promotion last season and has been a Super League regular in 2023

Australian back-rower Kai O'Donnell has signed a two-year contract extension with Leigh Leopards to run to the end of the 2025 Super League season.

The 24-year-old, who was born in Brisbane but is English-qualified, has 19 tries in 40 matches since arriving from Canberra Raiders in April 2022.

O'Donnell, who also played in the Queensland and New South Wales cups, has five tries in 17 games in 2023.

"I did think about going home," O'Donnell said of his decision.

"But I had a good chat with Derek [Beaumont, Leigh owner] a few days ago and the advice he gave me convinced me to stay.

"I'd also like to thank Lammy [head coach Adrian Lam] who's played a big part in my decision. The club has been outstanding in being so patient while I reached my decision."

O'Donnell's form has piqued the interest of the England set-up, having been a regular for the high-flying Leopards before a recent six-game suspension - which has been served in time for Saturday's Challenge Cup final.

Leopards head of rugby Chris Chester said: "This is huge news for the club and gives us continuity going forward. Kai's performances over the past 12 months or so have been unbelievable.

"I remember saying after Kai made his debut at Widnes last year, just a few days after arriving on a plane from Australia, that we had a special player on our hands.

"Kai's signing is huge for Leigh, our left edge and the town. He's an unbelievable competitor and wants to be the best at everything he does. More often than not he is."