Whenever Shaun Kenny-Dowall looks down at his forearm, he is reminded of his part in Sydney Roosters' National Rugby League Grand Final win against Manly Sea Eagles in 2013.

The Hull KR skipper has a tattoo to mark it, a lasting memento of a career-high moment, shared with his team-mates of that season, that game, that triumph.

Inked forever are the experiences of a campaign and all the peaks and troughs of a 'footy' year unique to those that featured in it.

"It takes a lot of hard work and dedication and things to go right to win a Grand Final or a cup final," Kenny-Dowall told BBC Radio Humberside.

"You get to cherish those moments together as a group, you'll never forget them, you'll have reunions and treasure memories. Moments you dream of as a kid."

This Saturday he and his Robins team-mates take on Leigh Leopards in the Challenge Cup final, and if all goes to plan the 35-year-old could well be preparing for another session under the needle.

"I'm sure I'll find somewhere, there's definitely room," he laughs.

Weight of history for focused KR

Shaun Kenny-Dowall broke his jaw in the Roosters' 2013 triumph, missing that autumn's World Cup

While Kenny-Dowall can joke about a potential new bit of cup-themed artwork on his well-illustrated arms, all the focus on Wembley is deadly serious.

Getting to the final for Hull KR is a welcome yet rare occurrence, given their one previous triumph back in 1980 when they beat fierce rivals Hull 10-5 in the only all-East Yorkshire final in the cup's rich history.

Since then, Wembley Challenge Cup days out have been both fleeting and forgettable, featuring a drawn final with Widnes in 1981 that ended in a replay loss, a heart-breaking last-gasp missed goal in 1986's defeat by Castleford, and most gallingly a 50-0 thrashing by Leeds in 2015.

As captain, former New Zealand international Kenny-Dowall can become only the second Robin after the legendary late Roger Millward to bob up to the Royal Box and claim the famous trophy.

"In order to know where you're going you need to understand where you've been as a club," he added.

"I really embrace that side of history, it's part of the DNA of the badge and the jersey that you wear. I sat with Roger's family at an event and to hear the stories about his life, he's a legend of our club and our game.

"To get to follow in the footsteps and get the opportunity to hopefully do the same as him is a huge honour and I wear a massive sense of pride of getting the opportunity."

There is already some shared history. In that Rovers triumph, Millward broke his jaw. Some 33 years later, Kenny-Dowall fractured his in the Roosters' NRL success.

Roger Millward: One of rugby league's 'all-time greats'

The long road back

Saturday's occasion will spur different emotions within those involved on both sides, from those dripping in winners' medals like Rovers winger Ryan Hall and Leigh's Zak Hardaker, Josh Charnley and Tom Briscoe, to those set to savour the atmosphere of the showpiece for the first time.

Elliot Minchella's talent alone was not enough to lead him to the Rhinos first-team despite coming through the ranks for a 2013 debut.

Minchella was involved in an off-field assault charge which was later dropped after a compensation pay-out and letter of apology to the victim. However he left soon after the internal investigation concluded, in 2015, wondering if his chance of top-level rugby league would elude him.

It was the start of a journey which eventually wound up at Craven Park, via London, Sheffield and hometown club Bradford.

The prospect of Wembley is a far cry from some of those past experiences of playing at Hemel Stags or not too far away from the national stadium at London Skolars.

"I left Leeds and went into the real world, got myself a job and worked for a builders merchants for a couple of years," Minchella recalls.

"If you'd told me then I'd be playing in a Challenge Cup final I wouldn't have believed you. It makes you appreciate it and it makes you grateful. That does drive me, appreciate every moment.

"I think you've got to take it for what it is, it soon comes and goes. You have to take it and enjoy the occasion but ultimately you want to win. I'm not going just to take part."

There is excitement and pride within the wider Minchella family too, with Elliot telling of his trips to the club shop to kit out dad Chris and the rest of the group in Rovers gear and foam fingers for the trip down south.

In addition there is reflection from the player himself, who might well have had to pack in the game after a serious Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury left him on the sidelines for 11 months.

"The times I questioned whether I'd get to the levels I was playing at before, I'd wonder whether am I going to be as quick or as strong?" Minchella said.

Elliot Minchella has had a tough road to the chance of glory, from his release by Leeds to serious knee injury

"It's a dark place when you're injured, you're out for 10 months, on your own in the gym on bikes, squats, lunges, doing stuff and thinking you're so far away from playing.

"You learn from those tough experiences, gain strength from them. I used that time to work on myself as a person and I will use what I learned in that time to enjoy Saturday.

"It's something I dreamed about as a kid and I want to go and live those dreams on Saturday."

Stressing the importance of the cup

Kenny-Dowall is now almost down to single figures in terms of games remaining as he hangs up his boots at the end of this season, but it will not be a last farewell to the city of Kingston-upon-Hull.

Such are the roots he has laid down, he and his family will remain in the city as he takes on a coaching role at Craven Park.

His love of the game, and enthusiasm for its rich history have got under his skin as much as club itself or the ink on his tattoos.

For a lad who grew up in New Zealand and followed events from afar, to be involved on Saturday carries a deep meaning and a chance to represent his family, his team and his adopted home at a showpiece event on his 'last lap'.

"Over the past four years I've really embraced what it means and understand the magnitude of what it is," Kenny-Dowall said. "It's a massive opportunity to write our names in history of a special competition.

"It's a huge honour that I'll be able to wear that Hull KR badge and lead the team out at Wembley because those opportunities don't come around too often.

"It's something I really want to savour the moment, I'm not losing sight of the importance of the job that's at hand and that's been our full focus which is winning and bringing the cup home to East Hull."