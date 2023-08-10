Betfred Women's Challenge Cup: Leeds Rhinos v St Helens Venue: Wembley Stadium Date: Saturday, 12 August Kick-off: 12:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two, radio commentary on BBC 5 Sports Extra and local radio, live text on BBC Sport website & app

Leeds Rhinos captain Hanna Butcher and St Helens counterpart Jodie Cunningham are in a unique position going into Saturday's Challenge Cup final.

The pair have been on the journey for the women's game which has taken them from park pitches to grand stadiums.

History will be made with a first women's Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

"It didn't actually sink in until my mum said 'You and Jodie will be the first captains to walk out at Wembley," Butcher told BBC Radio Leeds.

"To think about it is amazing, my grandparents cried, there's a lot of emotion around the family and they're just really, really proud."

Cunningham has six Challenge Cup wins, including four in a row with Thatto Heath when pre-match preparation was as much about checking the municipal park field for litter or mess as it was readying for a cup final.

She has played in finals at places as varied as Dewsbury, Batley, Odsal and Leigh, and last year against Butcher at Elland Road as Saints overcame Leeds to win the cup.

"My parents were saying to me - 'you're a generation too early' with all the good things that are happening now and I'm one of the senior players," Cunningham told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"But I count myself lucky that I got the opportunity to see it grow, and I've grown with it so I think you probably appreciate it a bit more because I've been there when it's been rubbish and nobody cared.

"To go to the opposite end of the spectrum where everyone talks so highly about the women's game, wants a piece of it and is interested, it's a privilege to have seen it go through this growth."

Butcher added: "How far things have changed, it's madness.

"We used to change in a clubhouse which had gone to wrack and ruin, it was terrible."

An unique distraction

While the women's game has made huge strides, the main difference in contrast to the men's game is that even at the elite level, it is not a professional sport.

The players on both sides will have been juggling workloads of a different kind within their regular jobs, all while working in training, family life and other distractions.

"I'm pretty sure most of our employers have written off the week, because we're absolutely useless," Cunningham said.

"You'll focus for 10, 20 minutes and then straight away it's 'Oh my God it's Wembley week!'. In our group chat I was going to post that first thing on Monday morning but by the time I'd woken up someone had already put 'Girls, it's Wembley week!' in there.

"Before now we've been trying not to focus on it, but this week now all the other games are out of the way, it is the time we can do that a bit more.

"I can't imagine any of the girls are being too productive with work this week but I'm sure everyone will understand because we have to have supportive employers as well.

"We're going down Friday morning and have the day off then and depending on how the result goes there might be some sore heads on Monday morning."

'Goosebumps' on the big day

Amidst all the emotion and pride, there is a game and a prestigious trophy to be won.

Leeds were edged out by Saints in last year's thriller at Elland Road, with the Red Vee having won the past two cups.

Balancing the soaking up of the atmosphere, taking in the setting and getting down to play will be essential for the team that does clinch the prize.

"I hope I don't come across as emotional, but there'll definitely be some goose bumps walking out there," Butcher continued.

"Hopefully within the first five minutes, everybody's nerves will calm down, but all the women on both teams - this is something we need to be proud of.

"It's going to be a really tough contest, a close game and I think it'll come down to game management."