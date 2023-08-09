Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Danny Ward had a spell with Castleford as a player in 2006

Castleford have appointed former London Broncos head coach Danny Ward on a deal until the end of the season as they look to avoid relegation from Super League.

War, 43, is the Tigers' third head coach this year.

Lee Radford left after three games and Andy Last was sacked on Friday after they fell to the foot of the table.

Castleford are now second bottom, level on points with Wakefield who they visit in their next game a week on Friday.

Including the trip to Trinity, the Tigers have six games remaining to maintain their Super League status.

Ward, who had a spell with Cas as a player in 2006 and was part of the squad relegated from the top flight, led the Broncos to Super League in 2018.

Despite winning 10 of their 29 matches they were relegated on the final day on points difference, behind Hull KR and Ward eventually left midway through the 2021 campaign.

"It's a proud moment for me to be given that opportunity and I am looking forward to the challenge," he told the club website. external-link

"It's exciting and I can't wait to get started. I've always wanted to get back coaching at the top level and I back myself to be coaching at that level as well."

Dane Dorahy has joined the coaching staff as an assistant, with Craig Lingard and Scott Murrell also retaining their roles.