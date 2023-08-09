Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sean Long was sacked as head coach of Featherstone Rovers on Monday, despite them being eight points clear at the top of the Championship

Super League strugglers Wakefield have appointed Sean Long as their assistant coach until the end of next season.

Long was sacked as head coach at Championship leaders Featherstone Rovers on Monday.

He has previously had roles with Salford, St Helens and Leeds Rhinos