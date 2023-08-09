Close menu

Sean Long: Wakefield Trinity appoint former Featherstone coach as assistant

Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sean Long applauds after a win as Featherstone Rovers coach
Sean Long was sacked as head coach of Featherstone Rovers on Monday, despite them being eight points clear at the top of the Championship

Super League strugglers Wakefield have appointed Sean Long as their assistant coach until the end of next season.

Long was sacked as head coach at Championship leaders Featherstone Rovers on Monday.

He has previously had roles with Salford, St Helens and Leeds Rhinos

"He brings a wealth of experience with him and I think he will add real value to our coaching and playing group," head coach Mark Applegarth told the club website.external-link

Top Stories

Featured