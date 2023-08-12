Close menu

Challenge Cup final: Hull KR 16-17 Leigh Leopards - Leopards win first title for 52 years

By Matt NewsumBBC Sport at Wembley Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Leaguecomments72

Betfred Challenge Cup Final
Hull KR (8) 16
Tries: Litten, Parcell Goals: Schneider 4
Leigh (10) 17
Tries: Lam, Briscoe Goals: Reynolds 4 Drop-goal: Lam

Leigh Leopards won their first Challenge Cup title for 52 years after they edged out a valiant Hull KR on golden point in a thriller at Wembley.

Jez Litten hit back for Hull KR after Ben Reynolds' early penalty but Lachlan Lam responded with a fine solo try.

Brad Schneider's kicking levelled things up 10-10 but Tom Briscoe seemed to have won it for Leigh with his try.

Matt Parcell's late try took it to golden point, however, but Lachlan Lam kicked the winning drop-goal for Leigh.

This was a breathless affair at Wembley that looked impossible to call throughout, as two teams with very little between them played out a contest that took sudden death to separate.

Errors punctuated the play, but also added to the excitement, as two teams starved of the big occasion turned up and delivered a nervy thriller.

Moments of quality broke through the brutality, such as Elliot Minchella's ghosting run to tee up Litten's score, and a wonderful set up to send O'Donnell through in reply for Lam's opener.

Discipline threatened to undo Rovers in particular, when Minchella was sinbinned, but the only points in that spell actually came from Schneider's boot.

The game was nip and tuck in the second-half, with Leigh's key players such as Asiata and Ipape starting to flag from long minutes.

Briscoe's try was another exhibition of Leigh at their sharpest, slicing out wide, and it looked enough.

However, Rowan Milnes' 'Hail Mary' kick into backfield was not dealt with by Zak Hardaker and Parcell pounced to take the game to golden point.

Neither side deserved the taste of defeat, but after missed attempts by Gareth O'Brien and Brad Schneider, Lam came up with the clutch play to give his father and his team a moment of glory to savour.

Beaumont investment pays off for Leopards

Lachlan Lam (right) son of Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam, scored the winning point deep in golden point extra time
Lachlan Lam (right) son of Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam, scored the winning point deep in golden point extra time

The end of a 52-year wait for success in the Challenge Cup is made all the more remarkable by the rapid ascent the Leopards have made over the past two seasons.

History tells us that promoted clubs struggle in Super League, but having assembled a star-studded squad to win promotion from the Championship last season with State of Origin star Blake Ferguson and Papua New Guinea international Nene MacDonald added to the mix, there has been a continuation since hitting the top flight.

Ferguson and MacDonald have gone but in their place, Lam and Beaumont, assisted by ex-Hull KR coach Chris Chester as director of rugby, Leigh have brought in experience such as Zak Hardaker and Tom Briscoe - proven players deemed to be surplus to requirements at other clubs.

Robbie Mulhern, Matt Davis, Oli Holmes and Jack Hughes were also 'cast-offs' who have rebuilt their careers under Lam's tutelage and who played key roles.

Asiata and Lam, already established National Rugby League players in Australia, have been key components, with the former marrying ball-carry skill with a toughness to bring the best out of his creative half-back.

They are currently third in Super League, and only a relatively small squad reliant on its key figures would hamper their play-offs hopes for the Grand Final on this big-game evidence.

The rebranding as the Leopards has paid off, with Wembley decked in leopard-print for half of the stadium, and this reward for Beaumont's investment could be the catalyst for more success moving forward.

Hull KR: Lewis; Ryan, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, Hall; Milnes, Schneider; Kennedy, Litten, King, Batchelor, Linnett, Minchella.

Interchanges: Parcell, Storton, Hadley, Luckley.

Leigh: O'Brien; Charnley, Chamberlain, Hardaker, Briscoe; Reynolds, Lam; Amone, Ipape, Mulhern, O'Donnell, Hughes, Asiata.

Interchanges: Mellor, Holmes, Nakubuwai, Davis.

Referee: Chris Kendall.

Comments

Join the conversation

72 comments

  • Comment posted by Stueyg, today at 18:12

    Great game. As a Saints fan well done Leigh. Thoroughly deserved.

  • Comment posted by Donks, today at 18:05

    Congratulations to Leigh. The Phoenix has risen at last. Epic final from two fully committed teams. Have a great night everyone.

  • Comment posted by thomas, today at 18:00

    as one of the Leythers who was there in 71 but couldn't make it from Dundee this year congratulations to everybody at the club let's get to Old Trafford now !
    Hull KR you gave it everything all credit to your club .

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 17:55

    Amazing season for Leigh, deserved cup winners

  • Comment posted by DegsyB, today at 17:54

    What a final. Both teams totally gave their all and it was a shame someone had to lose. One thing for sure what an advert for the game itself

  • Comment posted by macca, today at 17:53

    Leigh’s very own bank of Dave 👏👍

  • Comment posted by dtm, today at 17:50

    Absolutely brilliant. Well done and huge congratulations to Leigh. Their benefactor/owner is way “over the top”, love it what a top boy; passionate, sincere and so obviously cares for the whole town. Tip of the hat to all the team and coaches, have fun, enjoy lots, and drink the drive home dry! 👌🍷

    • Reply posted by Eddguy , today at 17:56

      Eddguy replied:
      Gotta admit I loved watching Leighs owner just throwing himself into the pile on with the players when the hooter went 😂you'd never see a football club owner getting down like that 🙂

  • Comment posted by gzw, today at 17:49

    Best sporting entertainment on the planet, what a sport and what a game!

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 17:47

    Real Rugby on now, with a full stadium.

    • Reply posted by Muckyshoe, today at 17:53

      Muckyshoe replied:
      You let everyone down. Weak.

  • Comment posted by thetruthis, today at 17:45

    The commentators mentioned a shambles on the M1. What happened? Gutted for the fans that missed this one.

    • Reply posted by GoodwinTV, today at 17:49

      GoodwinTV replied:
      There was a crash on the M1 which meant a lot of fans/coaches had taken diversions or missed the game completely

  • Comment posted by View from Belgium, today at 17:40

    I do not know much about rugby league, but very entertaining!

  • Comment posted by Bluffest Checkbite, today at 17:40

    The behaviour and respect demonstrated by players, fans and management to the opposing team after the match was a credit to good sportsmanship. Too often rugby league gets an undue bad reputation but that was an example that many other sports need to follow.

  • Comment posted by Boutros Boutros-Ghali, today at 17:38

    And there you have it, a Rugby League " showpiece " final won by a two bob team like Leigh in an empty national stadium. Precious little hope for the game going forward after this, seen bigger crowds over the border at the local haggis throwing championships.

  • Comment posted by vanlargertop, today at 17:37

    Two great finals today.

  • Comment posted by Sensible Approach, today at 17:34

    Little Leigh, LITTLE LEIGH. Now the community can hold their heads high

  • Comment posted by Pientries, today at 17:32

    What a game. Absolutely brilliant. Last minute try, golden point. Breathless game, second half of uber high quality. What a game - credit to both team. HKR class after the game. Brilliant !

  • Comment posted by Anfield Legend, today at 17:31

    Well done Leigh. Great to see a different name on the cup.
    Anyone but Wigan !

    • Reply posted by Bluffest Checkbite, today at 17:46

      Bluffest Checkbite replied:
      Or St Helens

  • Comment posted by BCFCred, today at 17:30

    Justice there was so much doubt about Hulls last try no way should it should had been given

    • Reply posted by DefundTheBBC, today at 17:34

      DefundTheBBC replied:
      Hull? Rovers mate.

  • Comment posted by tony, today at 17:29

    I have never seen a more blatant tackle on a player as lam did and did not get a yellow card and this from a black and white

  • Comment posted by Gizzmo, today at 17:29

    Best game for years well done to both teams best advert for rugby league

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured