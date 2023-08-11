Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

George Delaney has played just 13 matches so far in his senior career

Teenage prop George Delaney has signed a new long term contract to stay at St Helens.

The 19-year-old, who made his debut for the first team in 2022, will remain with the club until at least the end of the 2026 season.

After starting this season on loan at Swinton Lions in the Championship, Delaney has now returned to Saints.

"It's just what I wanted, to extend with this club," he said.

Delaney told the club's website external-link : "We have world-class players, especially in my position, where I can pick up little things every day and keep working on my game and hopefully get some success out of it."

Having joined the club at 15, head coach Paul Wellens has high hopes that Delaney can become another Saints player to go on to have a big future having come through their academy.

"George has all the raw ingredients to go on and be a top, top player and part of my role is to help George in that and help work on his game," said Wellens.

Champions St Helens are currently fourth in Super League, six points behind leaders Catalans Dragons.