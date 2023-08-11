Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Theo Fages has never played senior rugby in his homeland, having started his professional career with Salford

Catalans Dragons have signed Huddersfield Giants half-back Theo Fages on a two-year deal from 2024.

The 28-year-old France international signed a three-year deal when he joined the Giants from St Helens but has been allowed to leave a year early.

Injuries have restricted Fages to seven Super League appearances this season.