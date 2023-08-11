Close menu

Theo Fages: Catalans Dragons sign Huddersfield Giants half-back for 2024

Theo Fages in action for Huddersfield Giants
Theo Fages has never played senior rugby in his homeland, having started his professional career with Salford

Catalans Dragons have signed Huddersfield Giants half-back Theo Fages on a two-year deal from 2024.

The 28-year-old France international signed a three-year deal when he joined the Giants from St Helens but has been allowed to leave a year early.

Injuries have restricted Fages to seven Super League appearances this season.

"Theo has been a model professional and person and we all support him in the decision he has now made," Huddersfield boss Ian Watson told the club website.external-link

