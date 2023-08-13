Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam says he "nearly fainted" when his son Lachlan kicked the drop-goal to clinch their first Challenge Cup in 52 years.

The Leopards coach watched in disbelief as his son's kick secured the golden point to edge Hull KR 17-16 at Wembley.

Gareth O'Brien and Brad Schneider missed chances to seal victory before Lam's kick flew through the posts.

"It went to Gaz O'Brien, as we practised, but if Gaz was under pressure we'd go to Lachlan," he said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, he continued: "When it flew to Lachlan I thought 'Lachlan's going to kick the winning goal here.'

"It all went over me and I nearly fainted, to be honest.

"I watched it go through and I thought 'I can't believe he's just done that'. It was just a bit of fate, I think, and belief."

Lam, who led Wigan Warriors to the League Leaders' Shield and Super League Grand Final in 2020, has overseen Leigh's impressive rise since taking charge less than two years ago.

The club were promoted to the top level a year later and, having rebranded as the Leopards, are currently third in the Super League table.

Asked whether he could continue the Leopard's successes, on the basis that he has led Leigh to the 1895 Cup, Championship and now the Challenge Cup in quick succession, he said: "That's what we're playing for.

"We don't want to get too ahead of ourselves. We've got six games to go and we feel we're in a position to strike at some point.

"Even if we hit a flat or a low over the next two or three weeks, as long as we find our rhythm and momentum in the last three I think we can have a crack at it."

Leigh are just four points behind Super League leaders Catalans Dragons, who they host in their next game on Saturday.