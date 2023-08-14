Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Elliot Minchella has been banned for one game after he was given a yellow card in the Challenge Cup final.

The Hull KR forward has been charged with a Grade B 'other contrary behaviour' charge for a late hit on Leigh Leopards' kicker Ben Reynolds.

Minchella will miss the Super League game at St Helens on Friday.

St Helens prop Matty Lees will also miss out as he was banned for two matches for a high tackle in Saints' league win over Huddersfield Giants.

But Huddersfield forward Joe Greenwood, who was sent off in that game, has been given just a £250 fine for his Grade B striking offence.

Minchella was the first player to be sin-binned in the Challenge Cup final since centre Shane Rigon for Bradford Bulls in 2001, when he was penalised for catching Reynolds late in the first half of Hull KR's 17-16 defeat by Leigh.