Herman Ese'ese has played 126 NRL games and also has Test caps for Samoa and New Zealand

Hull FC will sign Dolphins prop Herman Ese'ese from the 2024 Super League season on a three-year deal.

The 28-year-old has played for both New Zealand and Samoa with seven Test caps in total, and has also featured in 126 National Rugby League games.

Ese'ese lists Canterbury Bulldogs, Brisbane Broncos, Newcastle Knights and Gold Coast Titans among his clubs before moving to Redcliffe in 2023.

"I've always wanted to come over to Super League," Ese'ese said.

"And to test myself on that side of the world. I'm only 28 years-old and feel like I'm in the prime of my career right now, so I'm thrilled to be spending the next three years with Hull."

In addition to NRL experience Ese'ese has played more than 50 games in the Queensland and New South Wales Cups, the reserve grades to the elite competitions in Australia.

Ese'ese's uncle Ali Lauiti'iti was a big hit in Super League with Leeds and Wakefield having moved to the NRL, playing under current Hull head coach Tony Smith during his stint.

"We want people who are going to come here and improve us, and help develop the right culture here, and we're confident he will do that," Smith added.

"I'm excited to work with him; he has plenty of experience in the NRL and he's ready for a new challenge in terms of new competition and taking on some bigger roles and responsibilities too, especially in terms of leadership which is something we need going forward. It's a perfect fit.

"He's got good skill and likes to play with the ball - he can put on a nice pass and some good go-forward. He knows how to find the right pass and offload at the right time.

"We don't want to put too much pressure on him, but having coached his uncle many years ago, you can see many similarities between him and Ali Lauiti'iti in aspects of his game."