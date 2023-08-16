Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Adam Swift has scored 115 Super League tries across his career with St Helens and Hull FC

Hull FC winger Adam Swift and forward Andre Savelio will leave the club at the end of the season.

Swift, 30, is in his fourth season with the Black and Whites and has scored 14 tries in 19 Super League appearances this year.

Savelio, 28, who joined from Brisbane Broncos in 2019, has played 59 times for the club.

Tony Smith's men are two points outside the play-offs with six games to go.