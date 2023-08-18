Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sam Stone scored a try in both halves to give Salford a first win in seven matches

Betfred Super League Huddersfield (8) 8 Tries: Bibby Goals: Russell 2 Salford (12) 32 Tries: Brierley, Stone 2, Sio, Atkin Goals: Sneyd 5

Salford Red Devils eased past Huddersfield to end a six-match losing run and boost their play-off hopes.

Jake Bibby put the Giants ahead, but Ryan Brierley soon levelled in an error-strewn first half before Sam Stone's neat finish gave Salford a 12-8 half-time lead.

Stone's second extended the lead before Ken Sio scored his 100th Super League try to put Salford clear.

Chris Atkin added the try of the night to cap a superb second-half display.

Salford moved into the play-off spots in sixth, while Huddersfield remain four points outside the top six with five games to play.

The Red Devils bossed the opening exchanges, but were unable to capitalise and the Giants struck first after 20 minutes.

In an error-strewn first half, the hosts were gifted field position when Oliver Partington spilled the ball deep in his own half, and just a few tackles later, Bibby went over on his 150th Super League appearance, despite a hint of a knock-on.

In such poor form, Salford's heads could have dropped, but they hit back within three minutes when Brody Croft's super delayed pass created a gap for Brierley to sprint through to the line.

An Oliver Russell penalty nudged Huddersfield ahead, but Joe Burgess drove the Red Devils upfield, and Stone's neat sidestep and reach for the line put the visitors ahead at the break.

Perhaps showing rustiness after a two-week break, both sides continued to cough up possession in the second half as neither play-off candidate was able to carve out a meaningful lead.

Yet another Giants error ultimately lit the blue touchpaper for the Red Devils.

The hosts allowed Marc Sneyd's high bomb to bounce, Kallum Watkins reclaimed the ball and Stone then raced on to Andy Ackers' chip ahead to give Salford a 10-point lead.

A moment of quality finally gave the visitors breathing space when Sio won the foot race for a nicely-weighted kick through and duly celebrated his personal landmark score.

Huddersfield had gone into the fixture with four wins from five, but their out-of-sorts evening was summed up when Sam Halsall dropped the ball as he crossed before Watkins released Chris Atkin to add further misery.

Huddersfield: Connor, Halsall, Bibby, Naiqama, Marsters, Russell, Lolohea, Hill, Milner, Wilson, Cudjoe, McQueen, Yates.

Interchanges: Peats, English, Hewitt, Ikahihifo.

Salford: Brierley, Sio, Cross, Lafai, Burgess, Croft, Sneyd, Singleton, Ackers, Partington, Stone, Watkins, Addy.

Interchanges: Ormondroyd, Vuniyayawa, Atkin, Hellewell.

Referee: Liam Moore.