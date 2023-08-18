Greg Eden scored a hat-trick to put Wakefield away for Castleford

Betfred Super League Wakefield (8) 12 Tries: Jowitt, Griffin 2 Castleford (16) 28 Tries: Tasipale, Eden 3, Foster Goals: Widdop 4

Greg Eden's hat-trick helped Castleford gain a two-point advantage in the battle against relegation from Super League as they beat Wakefield.

Charbel Tasipale and two Eden tries swung the game Tigers' way before half-time after scores from Max Jowitt and Josh Griffin put Trinity ahead.

Alex Foster extended Cas' lead after a hard line, but Griffin's powerful try kept Trinity in the contest.

Eden's late finish ensued Castleford's fans were the ones singing in the rain.

Having been relegated on this ground in 2006 and sent packing to the Championship by their nearest and dearest at home two years previous, this win is a fillip for Castleford as both they and Wakefield contemplate tricky run-ins.

The switch to licensing has made survival all the more important for both, whose homely stadiums have long been in need of renovation and whose facilities are among the lower reaches.

Ironically it is Wakefield who were vanquished in the shadow of a brand new stand which is now taking shape on the east side of the ground, and months before it is ready there is extra jeopardy over their Super League future.

This game was nervy, befitting two sides separated by mere points difference at the foot of the table, but Castleford executed the better throughout to get the rub of the green.

There was a clear new direction and togetherness fostered in a short space of time by new head coach Danny Ward, who was part of Cas' 2006 losing side on this ground.

From the moment Liam Watts towered to tap back for Tasipale to rumble over, they made the better of their chances.

Eden's pace and finishing have secured him a near try-a-game record for Castleford, and he executed excellent tip-ons from Gareth Widdop and ex-Trinity half Jacob Miller to score out wide.

When Wakefield got it right, they showed they are capable of points, with Jowitt's cool finish backed up by two barrelling efforts by debutant Griffin.

However, Cas just had enough, with Foster cutting back inside to give them breathing space, and Eden was cool to touch down out wide as the hooter sounded.

The players lifted the Adam Watene Trophy, played in honour of the late prop who represented both teams, in front of a raucous away section, who were doused by the second-half downpour but remained noisy throughout.

Coach Mark Applegarth has preached calm throughout the season despite Wakefield's struggles, and he will need all of the poise for the remaining five games.

Wakefield head coach Mark Applegarth:

"I said when we were six points behind that it wasn't all over, and some people said I was a bit mad.

"Would I like to have won tonight? Of course. But I also know we have enough character to deal with that setback.

"It does sting but there's plenty of rugby to be played and both teams will be going at it until it's mathematically impossible.

"I thought we had our chances to win it but Castleford probably handled it better over the 80 minutes.

"They took their chances when they got them and in the second half we were chasing the game a little.

"Castleford were more clinical but we are not giving up hope. We will dig in and come back all guns blazing next Friday."

Castleford head coach Danny Ward:

"It's fantastic to win a derby like that and you could see how special it's been for the fans. It's not the be-all and end-all but hopefully it is the springboard to get even better.

"There's still some areas we need to pick up on, especially defensively, so it's not all smiles, and I want to get back in and roll my sleeves up as quickly as possible.

"We came through some real adversity on our goal line and to land a couple of punches before half-time and go in eight points up, it was amazing to see how they came through that.

"We'll get the lads back down to earth. They enjoyed that one and it was a great atmosphere with the fans at the end, so we will enjoy tonight and then we will roll our sleeves up and go again."

Wakefield: Jowitt; Senior, Griffin, Lineham, Lyne, Lineham; Gale, Lino; Bowden, Hood, Whitbread, Ashurst, Pitts, Proctor

Interchanges: Kay, Fifita, Battye, Atoni [Dagger]

Castleford: Widdop; Wallis, Turner, Broadbent, Eden; Austin, Miller; Watts, Horne, Lawler, Tasipale, Edwards, Westerman

Interchanges: Foster, Matagi, Griffin, Massey [Johnstone]

Referee: Chris Kendall.

