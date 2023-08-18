Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Carlos Tuimavave was sinbinned for a high tackle a minute before Jake Wardle scored the equalising score

Betfred Super League Wigan (4) 13 Tries: Marshall, King, Wardle Hull FC (6) 12 Tries: Swift, Dwyer Goals: Sutcliffe 2

Wigan fought back late to pip Hull on golden-point after a dramatic finish.

The hosts went ahead when Liam Marshall waltzed over, but resolute defence and Adam Swift's finish gave Hull a slender 6-4 half-time lead.

Brad Dwyer made it 12-4, Toby King cut the lead, and after Hull lost Carlos Tuimavave to the bin, Jake Wardle levelled with three minutes left.

Both sides missed attempts in a scoreless first extra period before Harry Smith's 40-yard drop-goal won it.

A fourth straight Super League win - and sixth in seven - brings Wigan to within two points of table-topping Catalans, while Hull remain two points outside the play-off spots in eighth.

More to follow.

Wigan: Field, Miski, King, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Dupree, O'Neill, Byrne, Pearce-Paul, Farrell, Smithies.

Interchanges: Powell, Mago, Hill, Nsemba.

Hull FC: Litten, Swift, Sutcliffe, Tuimavave, McIntosh, Trueman, Clifford, Taylor, Houghton, Brown, Scott, Savelio, Cator.

Interchanges: Dwyer, Lane, Lovodua, Satae.

Sinbin: Tuimavave (76).

Referee: Aaron Moore.