Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wales wheelchair rugby league captain Stuart Williams scored a Welsh record 66 tries during his 32 caps

Wales wheelchair rugby league captain Stuart Williams is to leave the national side to move back to New Zealand to join his family.

The 38-year-old led Wales to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

Williams has won 32 caps for Wales, scoring a Welsh record 66 tries in the process.

"Last year's World Cup was a spectacular event for the sport and I really do hope that it all continues on going forward," Williams said.

"I don't know if I'll be involved again but I hope all the plans work out well.

"I know they're planning for the women's World Cup to be separate in the future, but I hope that the men's and wheelchair World Cups continue to go ahead as a unit and draw strengths from each other."

Williams jointly holds the Wales record for the number of tries in a match, scoring six against Scotland in 2019, and was named in the Wheelchair World Cup Team of the Tournament in 2022.

He will play what could be his final game on Welsh soil on Saturday, as his North Wales Crusaders side - who have already been crowned league leaders in the Championship - take on Super League side Warrington Wolves in a friendly match at Deeside Leisure Centre.

Williams leaves Wales wheelchair rugby league in rude health, with the first season of its own competition, the WRL Wheelchair Invitational League, having already begun.

"It's fantastic that we have a Wales league set-up now and also great that we've not restricted it to only Wales," Williams added.

"We've the Argonauts and Hereford from England who are both getting themselves back in the mix and playing competitively after being pulled out of Super League, and that's also similar with North Wales Crusaders.

"Hopefully, the development of this league that we have will draw strong players who are keen to progress, and will grow and develop young players in Wales."