Jodie Boyd-Ward is one of the most experienced members of the Leeds squad

Leeds Rhinos captain Jodie Boyd-Ward is ready to create her own piece of history in Sunday's Challenge Cup final.

The Rhinos take on Catalans Dragons in a repeat of last year's final, which Leeds won to secure a third title in a row.

That matched the achievement of Halifax Panthers, cup winners in 2016, 2017 and 2018. And a fourth successive win for Leeds would make Boyd-Ward, who took over the captaincy this season after James Simpson's retirement and move into coaching, the first woman to lead a side to the trophy.

"There is pressure on us knowing we will be making history if we get the fourth title," she told BBC Sport.

"Most of the time I tend to forget that I am a female in the sport because at Leeds it doesn't matter. Nobody is bothered if you are male, female whatever, it is not the main focus. The focus is on the team and how you contribute to that team.

"I know I am going to be hit hard - but I enjoy that because nobody cares whether I am a female player or not. They will hit me just as hard as they hit everyone else and it works both ways. I will go out and make sure I make those hits and those tackles and it doesn't matter.

"As a female, it is only when I start to meet other players across the game that I realise that they are looking up to me.

"Sometimes it is very hard because you are put on a bit of pedestal, but I have always been keen to be at the forefront of pushing for the game to keep developing and that means having more females in the sport."

Boyd-Ward, 30, was diagnosed with arthritis as a youngster and came to the sport from wheelchair basketball 15 years ago. In a sport she describes as "the most inclusive in the world", she is one of only a handful of female players at the top level.

She is also an experienced international, playing for Wales at last year's World Cup, having represented both Ireland and England at previous tournaments - but getting the Leeds captaincy was a surprise.

"I didn't realise the extra responsibilities that being a captain involved," she said.

Nathan Collins and Jodie Boyd-Ward combine to tackle Jeremy Bourson

"I tend to be quite level-headed on the pitch and I can speak to the officials and not lose my cool. I don't know how that happens but apparently I have a scary game face.

"As the season has gone on, I'd like to think I have grown more comfortable in the role and although I might be the figurehead of the team, it doesn't change other people's roles."

Sunday's final is another chapter in the Anglo-French rivalry that has been a staple of the sport for many years, and was highlighted in last year's World Cup final, where England claimed a dramatic win in front of a record crowd in Manchester.

The skill on show helped elevate the sport to new heights and introduced it to new audiences.

The Rhinos, top of the Wheelchair Super League, have dealt well with Simpson's retirement; England captain Tom Halliwell and fellow World Cup winner Nathan Collins are key figures. So too are Josh Butler and Ewan Clibbens, who were named in coach Tom Coyd's squad earlier this year, having missed out on the World Cup.

They face a Catalans side led by England's Seb Bechara, and which also includes experienced France internationals Nico Clausells and his uncle Gilles, plus Jeremy Bourson and Arno Vargas, who all want to turn the tables on the Rhinos.

The two sides emerged victorious from a mini-tournament in Hull last month and Boyd-Ward is anticipating a typically physical encounter in Sheffield.

"Catalans are fierce opponents and when we played them in the qualifying tournament, I was broken afterwards," said Boyd-Ward. "I think all my bruises came from playing them.

"But it is contact sport and you put your body on the line and that is what we do. We know it will be the case again on Sunday. We can't take it easy. We have to give everything - hit hard, make our plays and take every chance that comes our way.

"I am confident in us as a team and our abilities, but I don't think about lifting the trophy. I just want to be there with my squad knowing we have given all of our emotion and energy and done everything we can to win that Challenge Cup."