Betfred Wheelchair Challenge Cup final Venue: EIS Sheffield Date: Sunday, 20 August Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC iPlayer

Having won a World Cup in England's victory over France last autumn against most of his Catalans Dragons team-mates, Seb Bechara now wants to add a Challenge Cup to his roll of honours - this time by causing misery to his international colleagues.

Holders Leeds Rhinos are the opposition for Sunday's Wheelchair Challenge Cup in Sheffield, and Tom Helliwell, Nathan Collins and now retired head coach James Simpson will all be in Bechara's sights during the game.

"Tom Halliwell is a really close mate, but I know how to get into his head," Bechara told BBC Sport.

"Last year I played against Leeds for Halifax in the Super League Grand Final. Halifax coach Wayne Boardman gave me the job to just stay on Tom.

"He's one of the biggest threats and I knew I could stop him. I just stayed on him and stayed on him and shut him down completely."

It was a performance which had a far wider impact, in particular later in the year when Helliwell and Bechara were on the same side.

Seb Bechara (right) celebrates with Nathan Collins and Tom Halliwell with England, but Sunday's meeting will be very different

Bechara talks of the mind-games he uses to get the upper hand on opponents like Nico Clausells, who was a huge part of him playing wheelchair rugby league in the first place.

"I was really proud of that moment, and I remember talking to England head coach Tom Coyd. He said what a good job I'd done, and it got him thinking about whether I could do the same thing with Nico [Catalans and France player].

"In a way it was a step towards learning how to beat the French. You go through experiences during your life and career and learn from them and that definitely helped.

"Tom has matured a lot and is much more experienced as a player so we'll see how the outcome of that battle comes out.

"Beforehand and at the end there is respect and there are plenty of hugs and kisses but during the game, it's on."

Bechara is also in the unique position of playing for Halifax in Super League as well as Catalans, who have won the French championship and cup double in 2023.

Rhinos captain 'very nervous'

Leeds Rhinos have the chance to win a fourth straight Challenge Cup, having beaten Argonauts twice on the bounce and then Catalans last year.

While the core of their squad remains the same, Simpson's move up to head coach has seen Jodie Boyd-Ward take on the captaincy.

Jodie Boyd-Ward finds the lead-up mentally taxing but shuts off those thoughts in games

Boyd-Ward's mind will be racing right up to the kick-off on Sunday, but that is her way of preparing for the big occasion.

"It feels quite tense at the minute, but I know not to get inside my head too much," Boyd-Ward told BBC Radio Leeds.

"Once I'm there, once we get started, all I care about is being in the moment.

"It's like something descends over me, in the lead-up I get very nervous. I'll watch last year's back several times on Friday and Saturday.

"But I shut that emotional side out once the first kick of the game is off."

With the number of familiar faces across both squads, there is talk of revenge for the French, albeit with Bechara in the ranks.

"I think they're gunning for us, they're looking to prove a point after losing the final last year but losing the World Cup to England," Boyd-Ward added.

"People keep billing it as an England-France rematch as much as I keep saying I am a Wales international.

"My running joke is I'm looking for revenge as well, as they put a lot of points on Wales, and actually it makes it even more exciting. Hits are going to be harder and people will be putting their bodies on the line."