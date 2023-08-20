Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Seb Bechara of the Catalans Dragons is tackled by England team-mate Tom Halliwell

Betfred Wheelchair Challenge Cup Final Leeds Rhinos (10) 20 Tries: Mulhall, Butler, Collins, Boyd-Ward Goals: Collins 2 Catalans Dragons (30) 66 Tries: Vargas, N Clausells 5, Bourson 2, Bechara 2, G Clausells 2 Goals: N Clausells 8, G Clausells

Catalans Dragons swept aside holders Leeds Rhinos with a dominant display to win their first Wheelchair Challenge Cup title in Sheffield.

The Rhinos had been chasing a historic four in a row after beating the Dragons in last year's final.

But this time their French opponents were stronger defensively and more fluent in attack.

French international Nico Clausells was voted player of the match after scoring five tries and eight goals.

Jeremy Bourson, Gilles Clausells and England World Cup winner Seb Bechara, the Dragons captain, all scored two tries apiece.

The win gives Bechara, the Golden Boot winner, the only major honour he was missing in the game.

"Last year, it was a terrible feeling to lose in the final and I felt I let myself down," the 29-year-old told BBC Sport.

"We never got to show how good a team we are but today we proved what we are worth.

"The whole Catalans Dragons club is having a great year and this is a special team to be with."

Catalans forced themselves on their game from the start and their kicking game, led by Gilles Clausells, caused the Rhinos problems.

Two quick-fire tries from Arno Vargas and Nico Clausells put the Dragons in control and, although Leeds then forced a series of penalties close to the Dragons line, the French side weathered the pressure and a chip from Gilles Clausells allowed nephew Nico to cross for his second try.

The Rhinos got themselves on the scoreboard on 25 minutes when Nathan Collins set up Nathan Mulhall but Collins failed to add the extras before a neat passage of play saw Josh Butler cross and Collins made it 18-10 to give the holders hope.

But the Dragons ended the first half strongly with, firstly, Jeremy Bourson scoring and then Nico Clausells completing his hat-trick to put them well ahead.

Leeds needed to score first after the break and Mulhall played Collins in to give them some hope but that was dashed by five Catalans tries in 15 minutes.

Nico Clausells weaved through the Leeds defence twice in quick succession and Bourson and Bechara added further tries before Gilles Clausells was rewarded for his efforts.

Captain Jodie Boyd-Ward crossed for Leeds but the Dragons ensured they had the final say with Gilles Clausells and Bechara both scoring to create history.