Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Currently, officials like Jack Smith must referee non-televised games differently without the aid of a review system

Every Super League game could be shown live and feature a video referee system at each fixture, under proposals for a new deal from broadcaster Sky Sports.

Rugby League Commercial has entered into a 30-day exclusivity agreement with the company to formalise the rights agreement for three more years until 2026.

At the moment, there are only video referees allocated at televised games.

These are shown by Sky, Channel 4 and the league's in-house OurLeague stream.

There are normally two games a week shown on Sky, with 10 matches spread across the season televised by Channel 4 as part of a separate free-to-air rights package which also expires at the end of this season.

OurLeague shows sporadic matches on a pay-per-view basis on their web platform.

Sky has been partners of the league since its inception in 1996 and has a legacy of covering the sport in Britain and in the southern hemisphere before the move to the summer era as well.

Stakeholders including the Super League (Europe) member clubs and strategic partner International Management Group (IMG) voted in favour of Sky over multiple other bids for the rights.