Lachie Miller has kicked 23 goals for Newcastle Knights this season

Leeds Rhinos have signed full-back Lachie Miller from NRL side Newcastle Knights on a three-year contract to begin next season.

The 29-year-old joined the Knights from Cronulla Sharks for 2023 and has made 11 appearances so far this campaign.

Miller has also played sevens in rugby union and represented Australia in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"I really enjoyed my footie at the start of this season and I want to bring that to the Rhinos," he said.

"It is a big change for my family, we have a newborn and two-year-old so it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our young family that we are ready to embrace and make the most of."

Miller can also play at half-back or on the wing and has kicked 23 goals and scored one try so far for Newcastle in 2023.

"Having spoken to people about Lachie, everyone speaks about him being well respected and highly regarded by those who have worked with him," Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith said.

"He is a quick, broken-field runner who is gaining in experience all the time having come across to league from rugby union later in his career.

"I think he will fit in well with our squad for next season and the plans we have for our style of play moving forward."