1,000 points was the latest milestone for Mark Percival, who made his debut for St Helens in 2013 after coming through the club's academy

Betfred Super League Castleford (0) 4 Tries: Turner St Helens (30) 34 Tries: Percival, Makinson 2, Bennison, Batchelor, Lomax Goals: Percival 5

St Helens moved up to second in Super League after cruising to an emphatic 34-4 win over Castleford Tigers.

Saints stuttered early on before Mark Percival raced clear for the opening try on the night the centre racked up 1,000 career points for the club.

The floodgates opened in a ruthless 12-minute first-half spell in which the visitors scored three times and extended their lead from 12-0 to 30-0.

Jordan Turner dived over to give Cas a consolation try against his old club.

Brilliant defending from Saints thwarted initial pressure from Cas, but centre Will Tate's return for the home side was short-lived as he limped off with injury.

Trademark crisp passing from winger Tommy Makinson then fed Percival down the right, and he sped away to put the first points on the board.

The creator then turned scorer as Joe Batchelor's tidy offload helped Makinson squeeze through and crash over.

Cas thought they had prevented a score when Jack Welsby's jinking run was halted, only for Saints to reset and shift the ball quickly to Jon Bennison, who made it comfortable at 16-0.

The resultant conversion brought up 1,000 career points for Percival, but he barely had time to celebrate before kicking again after Batchelor went over for Saints' second try in three minutes.

Cas hearts sunk when Makinson effectively put the game to bed by making it a brace from Welsby's fizzed long ball, and Paul Wellens' side understandably took their foot off the gas in the second half, allowing Turner to spare some blushes and end Saints' hope of a clean sheet.

Percival finished up with 1,004 points in the end - his only miss followed yet another carving open of Cas - which allowed Jonny Lomax to easily fall over the line.

Castleford: Widdop; Wallis, Tasipale, Turner, Tate; Westerman, Miller; Watts, Horne, Griffin, Mellor, Edwards, Lawler.

Interchanges: Matagi, Johnstone, Foster, Tsikrikas, [Hall]

St Helens: Welsby; Makinson, Davies, Percival, Bennison; Lomax, Dodd; Knowles, Roby, Delaney, Mata'utia, Batchelor, Bell.

Interchanges: McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Norman, Royle, Mbye.

Sin-bin: Royle (70).

Referee: Aaron Moore.