Hull KR moved to within four points of Leigh Leopards having beaten them on Friday

Betfred Super League Hull KR (30) 52 Tries: Kenny-Dowall, Minchella, Hall 2, Senior, Lewis 2, Linnett 2 Goals: Schnieder 8 Leigh (0) 10 Tries: Charnley, Ipape Goals: Hardaker

Hull KR got their revenge for their Challenge Cup final defeat by Leigh Leopards as they ran in nine tries to maintain their play-off push.

In a dominant first half, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Elliot Minchella, Ryan Hall, Louis Senior and Mikey Lewis all scored to send Hull in 30-0 up at the break.

Lewis added a second try after the break before Hall, Kane Linnett and Jez Litten applied further gloss.

Leigh's tries from Josh Charnley and Edwin Ipape were scant consolation.

It was a shocking night for the visitors but only a fourth away defeat of the season and they remain fourth in the table.

Hull rose to fifth as they finally got the better of Leigh this year at the fourth attempt and racked up their highest league score of the campaign.

In complete contrast to the tight affair at Wembley between these sides, this game was totally devoid of tension.

Kenny-Dowall opened the scoring with his first try since June before Minchella, on his comeback from suspension, powered over from short range and Hall took Lewis's offload to finish sharply in the left corner.

Hull then worked numbers down the right for Senior to score his eighth try of the season and the first half was rounded off as Lewis took a high ball that bounced loose to run in down the left wing.

Straight after the break, any semblance of a Leigh revival was immediately dashed as Lachlan Lam knocked on under absolutely no pressure and from the resulting set, Lewis spun and stepped off his left foot between two defenders to score his second try.

Hall then barged through a tackle to score in the left corner before he pirouetted and offloaded inside for Linnett to go in.

A wonderful night for the hosts was rounded off as neat hands put Litten into space and he walked over the line.

Hull KR: Walker; Senior, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, Hall; Lewis, Schneider; Kennedy, Parcell, King, Batchelor, Linnett, Minchella.

Interchanges: Litten, Storton, Hadley, Luckley.

Leigh: O'Brien; Briscoe, Hardaker, Gildart, Charnley; Reynolds, Lam; Nakubuwai, Ipape, Mulhern, O'Donnell, Hughes, Asiata.

Interchanges: Amone, Davis, Mellor, Wardle.

Referee: Jack Smith.