Warrington had not won in eight games before this victory

Betfred Super League Hull FC (4) 4 Tries: Swift Warrington (12) 18 Tries: Williams, Dufty, Ashton Goals: Ratchford 3

Warrington beat fellow play-off hopefuls Hull FC to win for the first time in nine games and revive their push with four rounds left.

Adam Swift swiped a loose ball to put Hull ahead before two superb tries from George Williams and Matt Dufty.

The Wire kept Hull out with stubborn defence before Matty Ashton went over from a fine, looping Williams pass.

Hull's loss is a huge dent to their play-off hopes, as four points now separate them from the top six.

Jake Trueman limped off five before the break with what looked like a serious ankle injury, a further blow to the Black and Whites.

More to follow.

Hull FC: Litten; Swift, Sutcliffe, Scott, McIntosh; Trueman, Clifford; Fash, Dwyer, Satae, Lane, Savelio, Cator

Interchanges: Brown, Gardiner, Lovodua, Shaul [Staveley]

Warrington: Dufty; Thewlis, Mata'utia, Ratchford, Ashton; Williams, Drinkwater; Mikaele, Walker, Vaughan, Currie, Nicholson, Harrison

Interchanges: Clark, Kasiano, Philbin, Crowther [Hayes]

Referee: Chris Kendall.