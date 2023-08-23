Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Niall Evalds has played just seven games this season and only 10 in 2022 as he has battled injuries

Hull KR will sign full-back Niall Evalds from Castleford Tigers for the 2024 season onwards on a two-year deal.

England international Evalds, 29, has been limited by injury to just 37 games for Tigers, scoring nine tries, since his 2021 move from Salford.

He did win the 2021 Lance Todd Trophy in the Tigers' Challenge Cup final defeat by St Helens.

"We wanted to bring in someone with real speed and versatility," Rovers head coach Willie Peters said.

"We'll definitely be getting that with Niall."

Having left Salford after Super League Grand Final and Challenge Cup final appearances, and a Super League-era club record of 111 tries in 160 games, Evalds was expected to be a key figure at Cas.

Under Daryl Powell he helped the Tigers to the 2021 final at Wembley but bicep tears and a fractured and dislocated shoulder terminated his 2022 season prematurely.

He again missed out on much of this season with a pectoral tear which required surgery.

"Speaking to Willie [Peters] and hearing his vision and ambition for where the club can get to, I wanted to be a part of it," Evalds said.

"Especially with some of the outstanding signings the club have made. I know I've had an injury hit couple of years but I'm confident that's behind me now.

"With a good pre-season under my belt I can get back to playing some of my best rugby and can contribute to helping the team achieve its goals."