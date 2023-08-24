Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Eric Prescott played his last game 21 years after his St Helens debut

Former St Helens, Salford, Widnes and Runcorn Highfield player Eric Prescott has died at the age of 75.

Widnes-born Prescott played 85 games for Saints, winning the championship before a then world record move to Salford in 1972 for £13,500.

At the Red Devils, Prescott played a further 291 games alongside Keith Fielding, David Watkins and Steve Nash.

He won a Challenge Cup at Widnes in 1981, and eventually retired from playing back at Salford in 1984.

There was one last hurrah, as he played 10 games under old Lancashire team-mate Bill Ashurst at Runcorn Highfield in 1988-89 before retiring for good.

His son, Steve Prescott MBE, enjoyed an equally successful playing career before he tragically died at the age of 39 from a rare kind of stomach cancer.

In their tribute Saints said: external-link "St Helens R.F.C. pass on the condolences of the entire club to Eric's family and friends at this very sad time."

Salford added: external-link "Everyone at Salford Red Devils has been greatly saddened at the news of the passing of the their marvellous, former loose forward, Eric Prescott.

"A member of the great Salford team of the 1970s, the club is extremely proud that, of his incredible 20-year professional career, Eric chose to spend half of it with us."