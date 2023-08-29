Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Marcus Griffiths is one of the RFL's full-time panel of elite match officials

Rugby Football League chief executive Tony Sutton has called the homophobic abuse referee Marcus Griffiths was sent on social media "disgraceful".

Griffiths shared screenshots of messages he was sent on Instagram after he officiated Huddersfield Giants against Leeds Rhinos on Sunday.

The home side won the Super League match 21-12.

"All in the sport will condemn the appalling abuse which Marcus has received on social media," Sutton said. external-link

"We will provide support to Marcus through Rugby League Cares, and have worked with him in alerting the relevant authorities, whether digital or law-enforcement.

"We would urge all involved in the sport, whether at clubs or even in the media, to consider the consequences of their words and actions.

"Homophobic abuse is a hate crime and punishable by law. We want to be clear that any kind of discriminatory abuse is not welcome in our sport, and we will take the strongest possible action against perpetrators who can be identified."