James Bentley: Leeds Rhinos star gets all-clear after injury scare
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Leeds' James Bentley could return to action within a fortnight following his injury scare in Saturday's 21-12 defeat at Huddersfield.
The Rhinos second rower was stretchered from the field wearing a neck brace and taken to hospital for assessment.
However, he was later cleared to return home after a full check-up revealed no serious injury.
Bentley must now follow Super League's mandatory return to play protocols, which require an absence of 12 days.
That could allow the 25-year-old to return in time for Leeds' next home game, against Wigan a week on Saturday.
Bentley expressed thanks to medical staff from both clubs and the hospital in Huddersfield, via a post on his Instagram account.
He added: "Time to rest up now, be back in no time! Massive thanks for all the kind messages."