Super League: Hull KR 26-18 Catalans Dragons - Home side move up to fifth with win

Mikey Lewis (centre) celebrates his try
Mikey Lewis' try put the game beyond Catalans and gave Hull KR a fourth win in six league games
Betfred Super League
Hull KR (12) 26
Tries: Kenny-Dowall, Linnett, Walker, Lewis Goals: Schneider 5
Catalans (14) 18
Tries: Navarette, Garcia, Yaha Goals: Keighran 3

Hull KR gave their play-off hopes a boost with a win over Catalans.

The French side, who dropped to second after successive losses, took a 14-12 lead into the break thanks to tries from Romain Navarette and Ben Garcia.

However, the hosts went in front shortly after the restart when Jack Walker added to Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Kane Linnett's first-half scores.

Fouad Yaha got les Dracs back to within two points but Mikey Lewis' try sealed the victory for Hull KR.

Catalans are level on points with Wigan, who thumped Salford 26-8 on Friday, at the top of the table but trail the Warriors on points difference.

Hull have moved up to fifth in the table after a fourth win in their past six league matches.

Hull KR: Walker, Senior, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Lewis, Schneider, Kennedy, Parcell, King, Batchelor, Linnett, Minchella

Interchanges: Litten, Storton, Hadley, Luckley.

Catalans: Tomkins, Davies, Keighran, Romano, Yaha, May, Pearce, Garcia, McMeeken, Whitley, Bousquet, McIlorum, Navarrete

Interchanges: Mourgue, Goudemand, Dezaria, Ma'u.

Referee: Ben Thaler.

Comments

Join the conversation

44 comments

  • Comment posted by rhinonut, today at 16:49

    Is Abdull due back for any of the playoffs if KR get there? - I reckon if he is then they have a good chance of at least getting to the GF

  • Comment posted by jaigurudave, today at 12:01

    A Herculean effort from Rovers considering what they were up against. Catalans were a disgrace conning the ref throughout milking penalties and extra 6 tackles etc. McNamara has got it off to a fine art. Tompkins in the referees ear for the full 80 minutes trying to run the game. How does he get away with it?

    .

  • Comment posted by john , today at 11:57

    Saints still the team to beat

  • Comment posted by BostonJim, today at 09:25

    This would be shattering news in France.. everyone would be absolutely devastated

    • Reply posted by one kidney, today at 09:49

      one kidney replied:
      You have posted negative comments on all three of last night’s games
      You are obviously not a rugby league fan, so what is your preferred sport, and why don’t you just stick to commenting on that subject

  • Comment posted by springsteenisgod, today at 09:11

    Thanks you Hull Kingston Rovers for doing Wigan a favour last night. Who knows, a Wigan v Hull Kingston Rovers Grand Final?

    • Reply posted by roverinboro, today at 09:50

      roverinboro replied:
      Our pleasure 👍

  • Comment posted by aa, today at 08:43

    It’s annoying we are not referred to by our actual name but then could we end up being the only dominant club in our city ? Carry on BBC .

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 07:14

    More poor journalism from the BBC: How many times on this website over the weeks have the reporters referred to Hull KR as just "Hull"?
    Would they put just 'Manchester' if it were football...???

  • Comment posted by Rover, today at 01:06

    It will take this week to organise a replay, so, Leigh have to play 4 games in 14 days. With their small squad they could fall like a stone.
    Is it possible to catch them and get a home fixture in the play-offs?

    • Reply posted by Chris, today at 01:11

      Chris replied:
      Reckon they'll play Sunday.

  • Comment posted by Bob_Noxious, at 23:49 1 Sep

    Super Robins....Grand final dark horses???

  • Comment posted by sledboy, at 23:34 1 Sep

    Really good win, after game seemed to be getting away. Great conditions for rugby, shows how the team’s progressed defensively. Great kicking Schneider.
    At times played in pantomime style. Tomkins split his time between niggling everybody he was in contact with, and constantly chipping away at the referee. Nobody give him a microphone on retirement.
    Thaler for video ref - permanent!

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, at 23:33 1 Sep

    Why doesn’t the BBC know the difference between Hull FC and Hull KR? If these teams were in London I’m sure they would.

    • Reply posted by Bob_Noxious, at 23:51 1 Sep

      Bob_Noxious replied:
      No surprise. Ask those supposed sports journalists in the BBC where Hull is and they'll struggle to give an answer.

  • Comment posted by Nigel, at 23:12 1 Sep

    Great result…some great defence in the second half. Still have to tighten up on the penalty front but overall a great effort and team work. Caution optimism !

  • Comment posted by DrTheopolis, at 23:06 1 Sep

    Well done Hull KR.
    Cats lost their way in the last couple of weeks?

  • Comment posted by Chris, at 22:48 1 Sep

    Couldn't be a bigger contrast to last week. That was a huge effort, especially after losing Minchella early. Very similar to the semi-final.

    Thaler's performance tonight needs to be questioned.

  • Comment posted by Lee cain, at 22:40 1 Sep

    Really proud of the team tonight. Real grit , hard work and effort produced a win. Well done Rovers

  • Comment posted by bob, at 22:38 1 Sep

    ‘Hull have moved up to 5th’ - really?

    • Reply posted by Yorkshire Ambassador, at 23:08 1 Sep

      Yorkshire Ambassador replied:
      Best team in Yorkshire.

  • Comment posted by Rob, at 22:26 1 Sep

    Fantastic result, shaping up well as a team at the right time of the season. Keep pushing for the playoffs!

    • Reply posted by Atmekeyboard, at 22:33 1 Sep

      Atmekeyboard replied:
      When the red red robin goes....

  • Comment posted by Billyboy, at 22:22 1 Sep

    What fantastic defence tonight. Keep this up and could get to old trafford

  • Comment posted by Woodie, at 22:18 1 Sep

    Brilliant result. Deserve to be in play offs.

    • Reply posted by Harry Potts, at 22:24 1 Sep

      Harry Potts replied:
      What a fantastic result
      Great team performance and such determination
      Keep this up and we could be at Old Trafford
      COYR

