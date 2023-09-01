Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mikey Lewis' try put the game beyond Catalans and gave Hull KR a fourth win in six league games

Betfred Super League Hull KR (12) 26 Tries: Kenny-Dowall, Linnett, Walker, Lewis Goals: Schneider 5 Catalans (14) 18 Tries: Navarette, Garcia, Yaha Goals: Keighran 3

Hull KR gave their play-off hopes a boost with a win over Catalans.

The French side, who dropped to second after successive losses, took a 14-12 lead into the break thanks to tries from Romain Navarette and Ben Garcia.

However, the hosts went in front shortly after the restart when Jack Walker added to Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Kane Linnett's first-half scores.

Fouad Yaha got les Dracs back to within two points but Mikey Lewis' try sealed the victory for Hull KR.

Catalans are level on points with Wigan, who thumped Salford 26-8 on Friday, at the top of the table but trail the Warriors on points difference.

Hull have moved up to fifth in the table after a fourth win in their past six league matches.

Hull KR: Walker, Senior, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Lewis, Schneider, Kennedy, Parcell, King, Batchelor, Linnett, Minchella

Interchanges: Litten, Storton, Hadley, Luckley.

Catalans: Tomkins, Davies, Keighran, Romano, Yaha, May, Pearce, Garcia, McMeeken, Whitley, Bousquet, McIlorum, Navarrete

Interchanges: Mourgue, Goudemand, Dezaria, Ma'u.

Referee: Ben Thaler.