Super League: Leigh Leopards A-A Huddersfield Giants - Floodlights failure forces abandonment

Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leigh Sports Village is pitched into darkness after floodlight failure at the venue during Leigh v Huddersfield
Leigh were leading 16-12 when the floodlights failed, although not all of the power around the ground was lost

Leigh Leopards' Super League home game against Huddersfield Giants was abandoned due to floodlight failure.

Leigh were 16-12 ahead when the lights went out with just 48 minutes played, and it took almost an hour to confirm the game was off.

Under operational rules,external-link the Rugby Football League board decides whether a result will stand, or a replay staged.

Only three more weeks remain before the play-offs, so any rearrangement could mean a midweek game.

Both sides are still in the play-off picture with Leigh fourth in the table and Huddersfield ninth, four points outside the top six.

"Both clubs have been asked to make submissions to the RFL board overnight before a decision is made on how to resolve the situation," a Super League statement said.

Josh Charnley had surpassed John Woods' Leigh top-flight try-scoring record with his 25 and 26th Super League scores of the season before the stoppage.

It was also Zak Hardaker's 350th career appearance.

Both clubs stated they would make announcements once a decision had been directed.

  • Comment posted by Des Moines, at 22:49 1 Sep

    The floodlight failure has been traced back to Warrington....... it's something to do with the wire.

  • Comment posted by Jock, at 22:23 1 Sep

    Match Sponsor’s were CEF (The electrical experts), bit ironic.

  • Comment posted by Raigmj, at 22:31 1 Sep

    Who was the pre-match entertainment - ACDC ?

  • Comment posted by TV, at 22:29 1 Sep

    Derek spent the leccy money on champagne

  • Comment posted by Rob, at 22:21 1 Sep

    Check for suspicious betting patterns. Will they replay it, had it 48 minutes not really long enough to accept as a result with only a try in it. If it was 32-0 maybe, but a close score not acceptable to give it to Leigh.

  • Comment posted by MrLeech, at 23:03 1 Sep

    Why didn't we think of this earlier...?
    A Rhinos Fan!! Imagine all the embarrassing losses we could of avoided!! Hahaha!!

  • Comment posted by Ian, at 22:30 1 Sep

    Council run stadium.........Can you imagine the bureaucracy going on behind the scenes with no accountability

    • Reply posted by Topographic, today at 17:50

      Topographic replied:
      Imagine being rushed into hospital and complaining that it is a public service. There have been numerous floodlight failures, mainly at Premier League and EFL grounds. I presume they were the fault of local councils.

  • Comment posted by joker, today at 05:31

    Silly to criticise. These things happen occasionally, and have occurred at much larger and prestigious stadia over the years. In the late-1990’s I reffed a RL match at RAF Uxbridge under floodlights. They failed just before half time. So, do we denigrate the RAF? No. Shock horror, it isn’t a perfect world.

    • Reply posted by Danielhuss, today at 07:01

      Danielhuss replied:
      Empty head comment at your finest, RAF and a game of rugby league are so far a part

  • Comment posted by Hillsboro-Hammers, today at 02:18

    As other sides' Play-off hopes could rest on this result .... play the remaining 32 minutes behind closed doors midweek ... resuming at 16-12

    • Reply posted by Danielhuss, today at 07:03

      Danielhuss replied:
      Why play is behind close doors that will only benefit huddersfield because they dont bring many fans, so why should the Leigh fans miss out on a game they have paid for xx

  • Comment posted by RedForever, today at 11:18

    With the score so close and only 48 minutes played the only fair decision would be to replay the match.

    • Reply posted by CymruYrAlmaen, today at 11:46

      CymruYrAlmaen replied:
      No time.

  • Comment posted by Northern Wisdom, at 22:11 1 Sep

    Pay your electric bill you stingy lobby gobblers

    • Reply posted by Harry Potts, at 22:13 1 Sep

      Harry Potts replied:
      Love it

  • Comment posted by TBC_Kelebek, at 22:31 1 Sep

    Before everyone starts, Wigan Council own and operate the stadium. Has nothing to do with Leigh. So there shouldn't be any fines and there should be no blame cast on Leigh.

    • Reply posted by Yorkshire Ambassador, at 23:04 1 Sep

      Yorkshire Ambassador replied:
      They could relocate somewhere else, but Leopards can't change their spots.

  • Comment posted by bazo, today at 10:54

    FOR SALE leopard print backup generator £150 ono

  • Comment posted by Woodie, at 22:16 1 Sep

    How unprofessional not to have back up. Huddersfield should be awarded the game.

    • Reply posted by Billyboy, at 22:23 1 Sep

      Billyboy replied:
      How can you have back up lights! They use electric as well!

  • Comment posted by mandoos, today at 06:58

    Rules used to be that if the game had not reached 60 minutes in play then the match was null and void and must be replayed .After that point the result/scoreline stands. If this ruling hasn't been changed then the match must be replayed!

  • Comment posted by Michael, today at 09:23

    Play the last 32 minutes on Sunday… open the gates and allow free admission to anybody

    • Reply posted by BostonJim, today at 10:04

      BostonJim replied:
      Still won't come close to remotely filling the tiny stadium

  • Comment posted by Wyvern Red Rose, at 23:00 1 Sep

    What a nightmare situation. Rugby League rules have hamstrung both clubs. You cannot award Leigh the points given the score and the amount of time left to play.
    To expect both clubs to replay the fixture midweek would be demanding and so unfair to their hopes of progressing in the play offs.

    Common sense would be to award each club a point each.

    Do you have the wisdom of Solomon R.F.L. ?

  • Comment posted by Tesco Safeway, today at 13:11

    Oi, Beaumont- spend a bit less on leopard print Lambos and your clown suits and a bit more on your stadium infrastructure. Sorry, but this reflects very poorly on Leigh and for all their recent success on the pitch, the club still looks like a bunch of small time amateurs and not a Superleague club.

  • Comment posted by Gripper Burke, today at 07:41

    Lend’em 50p fo’ meter

  • Comment posted by RuGbY LeAgUe fan, today at 17:44

    And now it's to be replayed.
    A dreadful decision.
    Not only should the game be awarded to Huddersfield, Leigh should be fined a huge sum for this farce.

    • Reply posted by Raigmj, today at 17:59

      Raigmj replied:
      Don't be so melodramatic.

