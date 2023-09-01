Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leigh were leading 16-12 when the floodlights failed, although not all of the power around the ground was lost

Leigh Leopards' Super League home game against Huddersfield Giants was abandoned due to floodlight failure.

Leigh were 16-12 ahead when the lights went out with just 48 minutes played, and it took almost an hour to confirm the game was off.

Under operational rules, external-link the Rugby Football League board decides whether a result will stand, or a replay staged.

Only three more weeks remain before the play-offs, so any rearrangement could mean a midweek game.

Both sides are still in the play-off picture with Leigh fourth in the table and Huddersfield ninth, four points outside the top six.

"Both clubs have been asked to make submissions to the RFL board overnight before a decision is made on how to resolve the situation," a Super League statement said.

Josh Charnley had surpassed John Woods' Leigh top-flight try-scoring record with his 25 and 26th Super League scores of the season before the stoppage.

It was also Zak Hardaker's 350th career appearance.

Both clubs stated they would make announcements once a decision had been directed.