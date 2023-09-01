Close menu

Super League: Wigan 26-8 Salford - In-form Warriors run in five tries to go top

Jai Field celebrates Wigan's fourth try with fellow Aussie Bevan French
Wigan moved above Catalans to go top on points difference
Betfred Super League
Wigan (20) 26
Tries: Farrell, Miski, Wardle, Field, King Goals: Smith 3
Salford (4) 8
Try: Sio Goals: Brierley 2

In-form Wigan Warriors returned to the top of Super League as they turned on the style to comfortably beat Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium.

The rampant Warriors ran in five tries as they edged back above Catalans Dragons into top spot.

That made it five wins on the trot since the disappointment of their golden-point Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by Hull KR in late July.

But it was Rovers' victory over the French club that sent Wigan top.

After last weekend's stunning 24-0 win in Perpignan, it took 20 minutes for the first try to come when Liam Farrell sidestepped his way over after being fed by Harry Smith, just after Ryan Brierley had opened the scoring with a penalty.

Three more followed before the break from top scorer Abbas Miski, his 21st of the season, Jake Wardle and Jai Field, plus two conversions from Smith.

All the Red Devils had to offer before the turn-round was another Brierley penalty as they trailed 20-4 at half-time.

Toby King then scored the fifth try after the break, also converted by Smith, before a late unconverted consolation Salford try from Ken Sio.

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet:

"It does feel good. It is a nice bit of recognition and it shows we have managed to be consistent, but you are only one loss away from not being top.

"We have to build on that now. Most coaches will tell you that you concentrate on your performance and hope the results take care of themselves.

"I am already thinking about the tough game at Leeds next week. It is all about trying to string some performances together. We are doing well but there are still areas we can improve on.

"We have to give ourselves the best opportunity to perform in a few weeks. We have got to be ready to go."

Salford Red Devils coach Paul Rowley:

"Our game followed on from last week. We were rusty with the ball and not clinical enough, but hard work got us through.

"But hard work alone will not get you through a game against Wigan. We gave them far too much field position through unforced errors.

"Those errors culminated in a lot of energy being taken out of our defence and eventually sheer weight of numbers, they knock on the door enough times it will breech.

"Wigan had a lot more energy at key moments. When an opportunity arose they had people in the picture and got excited at the right time.

"We made loads of breaks. That suggests opportunities weren't few and far between, but on the back of those breaks, we were not clinical enough. Overall Wigan were more disciplined and more patient."

Wigan: Field; Miski, King, Wardle, Marshall; French, Smith; Ellis, O'Neill, Byrne, Pearce-Paul, Farrell, Smithies.

Interchanges: Powell, Shorrocks, Mago, Nsemba.

Salford: Brierley; Sio, Cross, Lafai, Burgess; Croft, Sneyd; Singleton, Ackers, Partington, Watkins, Stone, Addy.

Interchanges: Ormondroyd, Vuniyayawa, Atkin, Hellewell.

Referee: Chris Kendall.

Comments

Join the conversation

63 comments

  • Comment posted by SV650s, today at 17:40

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/St_Helens_R.F.C.%E2%80%93Wigan_Warriors_rivalry#:~:text=The%20Epsom%20Derby%20Horse%20race,after%20Lord%20Stanley%20of%20Preston.

  • Comment posted by SV650s, today at 17:39

    From Wikipedia:
    The term "Derby" applied to only two sporting events originally. The 19th Earl of Derby, confirmed that his family had lent their name to two sporting events - the horserace at Epsom and the Rugby League Fixtures between Wigan and St Helens. With Wigan at one end of their Knowsley estate and St Helens at the other, the 17th Earl named the fixture "The Derby".

  • Comment posted by Pemite, today at 11:11

    Some comments by keyboard warriors on here just plain stupid - bitter and twisted people! Very good performance by Wigan, hitting form at just the right time, defensively excellent 2 weeks in a row and great energy at key times in attack (same as last week). Looking like Wigan vs Saints in Grand Final.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 09:13

    Good game, playoffs and Grand final to come

  • Comment posted by stirty, today at 09:13

    It's me again slating RL again
    Rules what Rules.
    Playing the ball Correctly
    Forward passes galore.
    Scrum waste of time.
    Six again Rule.
    The game has been turned into a farce.

    • Reply posted by RuGbY LeAgUe fan, today at 09:20

      RuGbY LeAgUe fan replied:
      Obviously a Yawnion fan.

  • Comment posted by BostonJim, today at 07:36

    What was the crowd for this blockbuster?

  • Comment posted by Sarge2020, today at 01:24

    Used to love super league. Hull derbies, Wigan and Saints on a Good Friday. Battle between Leeds and Bradford and the play off series. Never felt so distant from the competition.
    Rules I don’t get, poor officiating, dwindling crowds. Not the only one thinking this way. Sad really 😒😒

    • Reply posted by stevo 1, today at 08:11

      stevo 1 replied:
      Well at least your happy

  • Comment posted by woke labour - always offended, today at 01:03

    The sport is dead lost interest a few years ago. Needs a fresh reboot

  • Comment posted by Wake, today at 00:20

    A good run of form since the cup defeat. The referee had a terrible match though

  • Comment posted by Geoff, at 23:08 1 Sep

    Never seen so many mistakes by a referee, who is supposed to be one of the best.
    Totally inept and denied Field what would have been a brilliant try.
    We've not won anything yet but hitting some good form at the important part of the season. So let's say it's looking promising.
    Thanks for the leg up tonight KR

    • Reply posted by SV650s, today at 09:40

      SV650s replied:
      The Field "try" wasn't allowed because Powell's pass was forward. Wigan got head and feed at the scrum because the ref had played advantage following a Salford mistake.
      I'm a Wigan fan btw. Kendall didn't have his greatest game, but the rugby was far more worthy of comment than the refereeing.

  • Comment posted by Mark Hudson, at 23:01 1 Sep

    Joke of a referee

  • Comment posted by bazo, at 22:47 1 Sep

    With a little help from the ref,the least penalised team in sl its a joke

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, at 22:57 1 Sep

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      If other teams were as clean as Wigan perhaps the game would be even more attractive.

  • Comment posted by Whitley, at 22:41 1 Sep

    Anyone but Wigan

  • Comment posted by Yeah, at 22:40 1 Sep

    Not sure of the appeal here. You can watch this type of biff outside your local flat roofed pub on a Saturday night

  • Comment posted by GT, at 22:35 1 Sep

    Haven't seen a slow mo replay of that Field break that was brought back for a Wigan pen but it looked like a try of the season in real time

  • Comment posted by belarusian warrior, at 22:26 1 Sep

    The cream has risen to the top.......

    We are the boys......

    • Reply posted by john harrisons head, at 22:37 1 Sep

      john harrisons head replied:
      It will soon 5 in a row anyone

  • Comment posted by WTID83, at 22:04 1 Sep

    Cornt speyk.

    • Reply posted by GT, at 22:37 1 Sep

      GT replied:
      Corse tha con

  • Comment posted by Woodie, at 22:00 1 Sep

    Should be thanking KR for the result of the night.

    • Reply posted by Billyboy, at 22:19 1 Sep

      Billyboy replied:
      Yes we accept your thanks, now just need to knock you out of the play offs!

