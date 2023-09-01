Wigan moved above Catalans to go top on points difference

Betfred Super League Wigan (20) 26 Tries: Farrell, Miski, Wardle, Field, King Goals: Smith 3 Salford (4) 8 Try: Sio Goals: Brierley 2

In-form Wigan Warriors returned to the top of Super League as they turned on the style to comfortably beat Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium.

The rampant Warriors ran in five tries as they edged back above Catalans Dragons into top spot.

That made it five wins on the trot since the disappointment of their golden-point Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by Hull KR in late July.

But it was Rovers' victory over the French club that sent Wigan top.

After last weekend's stunning 24-0 win in Perpignan, it took 20 minutes for the first try to come when Liam Farrell sidestepped his way over after being fed by Harry Smith, just after Ryan Brierley had opened the scoring with a penalty.

Three more followed before the break from top scorer Abbas Miski, his 21st of the season, Jake Wardle and Jai Field, plus two conversions from Smith.

All the Red Devils had to offer before the turn-round was another Brierley penalty as they trailed 20-4 at half-time.

Toby King then scored the fifth try after the break, also converted by Smith, before a late unconverted consolation Salford try from Ken Sio.

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet:

"It does feel good. It is a nice bit of recognition and it shows we have managed to be consistent, but you are only one loss away from not being top.

"We have to build on that now. Most coaches will tell you that you concentrate on your performance and hope the results take care of themselves.

"I am already thinking about the tough game at Leeds next week. It is all about trying to string some performances together. We are doing well but there are still areas we can improve on.

"We have to give ourselves the best opportunity to perform in a few weeks. We have got to be ready to go."

Salford Red Devils coach Paul Rowley:

"Our game followed on from last week. We were rusty with the ball and not clinical enough, but hard work got us through.

"But hard work alone will not get you through a game against Wigan. We gave them far too much field position through unforced errors.

"Those errors culminated in a lot of energy being taken out of our defence and eventually sheer weight of numbers, they knock on the door enough times it will breech.

"Wigan had a lot more energy at key moments. When an opportunity arose they had people in the picture and got excited at the right time.

"We made loads of breaks. That suggests opportunities weren't few and far between, but on the back of those breaks, we were not clinical enough. Overall Wigan were more disciplined and more patient."

Wigan: Field; Miski, King, Wardle, Marshall; French, Smith; Ellis, O'Neill, Byrne, Pearce-Paul, Farrell, Smithies.

Interchanges: Powell, Shorrocks, Mago, Nsemba.

Salford: Brierley; Sio, Cross, Lafai, Burgess; Croft, Sneyd; Singleton, Ackers, Partington, Watkins, Stone, Addy.

Interchanges: Ormondroyd, Vuniyayawa, Atkin, Hellewell.

Referee: Chris Kendall.