Scott Taylor's Hull FC career highlight was lifting the Challenge Cup in 2016

Hull FC stalwart Scott Taylor has announced he will retire at the end of the Super League season.

The 32-year-old England prop has spent the past seven years with the club.

Taylor will be given a testimonial match at the start of next season to mark a career which has seen him make more than 300 appearances.

The Hull-born forward began his career with rivals Hull KR and, after two seasons at Wigan, had loan spells at Leigh and Salford before joining Hull.

He won two Challenge Cups with the club to add to one he lifted with Wigan, where he also won the Grand Final, and was named in the Super League Dream Team in 2016 - when he also made the first of three international appearances.

Taylor is expected to continue working for Hull after hanging up his boots.

He said: "This has been the biggest decision of my career. I have thoroughly enjoyed this season, playing big minutes and playing a part in the leadership group, but now feels like the right time for me to finish on a high with the club that me and my family love.

"Memories of winning the double with Wigan, my international debut and being part of the back-to-back cup wins at Wembley with my beloved Hull FC is what any young player dreams of - so to be able to have achieved that is very special."

Hull FC chief executive James Clark said: "I'm sure he'll be remembered as one of the great forwards to represent the club, immortalised amongst the first group of players to lift the Challenge Cup at Wembley.

"The memorable image of Scott's expression that day as Gareth Ellis lifted the cup reflects his genuine passion and pride in representing his boyhood team."