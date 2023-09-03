Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Three of Leigh's six tries came on Sunday, having run in the first three on Friday

Betfred Super League Leigh (16) 34 Tries: Charnley 2, Briscoe, Ipape, Asiata, Lam Goals: Reynolds 5 Huddersfield (6) 16 Tries: Connor 2, Halsall Goals: Pryce 2

Leigh Leopards carried on where they left off on Friday as they completed a six-try Super League win over Huddersfield Giants.

Friday's game was abandoned after 48 minutes because of floodlight failure at Leigh Sports Village, when the hosts led Huddersfield 16-12.

But after it was decided to play the final 32 minutes on Sunday, Edwin Ipape, John Asiata and Lachlan Lam scored tries, all converted by Ben Reynolds, as Leigh stretched their victory margin.

That added to the two tries from Josh Charnley and one from fellow winger Tom Briscoe Leigh had run in on Friday.

Sam Halsall did get one further consolation try to add to Jake Connor's brace on Friday for the visitors, but it was not enough to prevent the Giants slumping to their 14th defeat of the season.

After trooping off in darkness, Leigh struck first in the starkly contrasting Lancashire sunshine when the hosts declined a penalty kick at goal after a high shot on Zak Hardaker. The decision paid off as Papua New Guinea forward Ipape barged his way over by the posts.

Reynolds converted to extend the advantage to 10 points, but the contest was not quite over as Halsall showed when he wriggled over on the left to reduce the deficit to 22-16, within one converted score of potential golden point.

Connor was unable to add the goal and Leigh ended any doubt over the outcome when big Australian Asiata powered through a gap to score.

Lam then wrapped up the scoring with a fine individual effort to tighten fourth-placed Leigh's grip on a play-off place and put another dent in ninth-placed Huddersfield's hopes of making the top six.

What happened before the lights went out?

7 mins: Josh Charnley touches down in the corner as he chases an angled kick by Gareth O'Brien but Ben Reynolds unable to add the conversion. 4-0.

15 mins: Jake Connor spots a gap and steps his way to the try-line from close range. Pryce's conversion edges the Giants ahead. 4-6.

20 mins: Tom Briscoe makes a defence clearing run after taking a high kick from Lolohea and the ball is switched to the opposite wing where Oliver Gildart feeds Charnley for a classy finish from 20 metres. Reynolds converts brilliantly from the touchline.10-6.

39 mins: Reynolds and Hardaker combine on the right edge leaving Briscoe with space to score in the corner. Reynolds again converts brilliantly. 16-6.

45 mins: Connor scores his and Huddersfield's second try within five minutes of the restart. Lolohea sends a high kick to the corner and Connor leaps highest to collect and score. Pryce conversion.16-12.

48 mins: The lights go out in Leigh.