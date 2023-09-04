Sione Mata'utia has made 57 appearances for St Helens and has scored 12 tries for the club

St Helens forward Sione Mata'utia has signed a new 12-month deal to remain with the club for the duration of the 2024 season.

The 27-year-old joined Saints in 2021 from NRL side Newcastle Knights and has featured in the club's dominance in the English domestic game ever since.

He has won two Super League titles as well as the 2023 World Club Challenge.

"I've got to thank the club for allowing me the time to get through the process," he told the club.

"There was a lot that had to go into it in terms of whether it was going to fit for my family to stay here again, knowing my partner would be away from her family as well.

"[The Club] allowed me a lot of time to let this play out a little bit longer, so I'm grateful for that opportunity and for the opportunity to keep doing what I love to do now."

Mata'utia, brother of Warrington centre Peter, has so far made 57 appearances for Saints and has scored 12 tries for the club.

"We've been patient with him as we know he and his partner have a young family, and here they are on the other side of the world, but we know he loves it here at Saints and has really enjoyed being in the UK," head coach Paul Wellens added.

"When the decision has been made to stay with us, we know it is a decision that has been made for the right reasons and so I'm thrilled that Cee will be staying with us for another year. He is an important and high-quality player that I know the rest of the squad loves playing alongside."