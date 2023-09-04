Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

King Vuniyayawa has made 25 appearances for Salford Red Devils so far this season

Salford Red Devils front rower King Vuniyayawa has signed a new contract to remain with the Super League club for a further two years.

The 28-year-old joined the Red Devils from Leeds in 2022 and has made a total of 42 appearances for the club.

Vuniyayawa also appeared for Fiji at last year's World Cup.

"I am really excited to extend my stay here at Salford and looking forward to what we can build at this club in the future," Vuniyayawa told the club. external-link

Head coach Paul Rowley added: "It is great to retain his services and we look forward to helping him reach his potential in Salford colours.

"Retaining players like King is a good start to us building a competitive squad for next year and beyond."