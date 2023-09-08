Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

By Matt Newsum

Tom Johnstone and Adam Keighran got the Dragons tries

Betfred Super League Wakefield (0) 10 Tries: Tanginoa, Kershaw, Goal: Jowitt Catalans (12) 18 Tries: Johnstone, Keighran, Davies Goals: Keighran 3

Catalans Dragons bounced back from back-to-back defeats to keep their League Leaders' Shield hopes alive and plunge gutsy Wakefield closer to relegation.

Tom Johnstone made it six tries in three against his old club in 2023 to put Catalans ahead, and Adam Keighran added to the lead off a switch play.

Tom Davies plunged in at the corner to give Catalans daylight in a tense game in sticky conditions.

Kelepi Tanginoa and Lee Kershaw crossed late on, but it was too late for Trinity.

Wakefield: Jowitt; Senior, Griffin, Croft, Kershaw; Lino, Gale; Atoni, Hood, Battye, Proctor, Ashurst, Pitts

Interchanges: Kay, Fifita, Tanginoa, Eseh.

Sin-bin: Eseh (26).

Catalans: Mourgue; Davies, Keighran, Romano, Johnstone; Tomkins, Pearce; McMeeken, McIlorum, Navarrete, Seguier, Whitley, Garcia

Interchanges: Bousquet, Da Costa, Chan, Ma'u.

Referee: Aaron Moore.