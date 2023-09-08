Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Hull KR moved four points clear of seventh place and up to fifth in Super League courtesy of their win over Huddersfield Giants

Betfred Super League Huddersfield (6) 18 Tries: Pryce, McGillvary, Halsall Goals: Connor 3 Hull KR (14) 26 Tries: Kenny-Dowall, Abdull, Linnett, Senior Goals: Schneider 5

Hull KR maintained their pursuit of a Super League play-off place as they beat Huddersfield Giants to end their own hopes of a top-six spot.

Will Pryce put Giants in front from distance but Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Brad Schneider's kicking sent KR ahead.

Jordan Abdull continued the Robins' turnaround with Kane Linnett adding to Hull KR's tally after the break.

Jermaine McGillvary and Sam Halsall hit back for the Giants either side of Louis Senior's score but KR held out.

Victory for Hull KR moves them up to fifth in Super League and four points clear of seventh place to bolster their play-off hopes.

Huddersfield's already slim hopes of a play-off spot were extinguished following the defeat, which left them six points off the top six with two regular season games remaining.

Pryce's opening score came after he spotted a gap in the KR defence and dummied his way into a long-range drive from 40 yards out to cross over at the corner.

The visitors soon atoned for Pryce's moment of brilliance, however, with Kenny-Dowall touching down soon after while Abdull dummied to finish and extend their lead just moments after he arrived on to the field.

Shortly after Linnett's score, McGillvary worked on to Pryce's delivery to touch down in the corner to register his 250th career try.

Senior dummied his way over to send KR into a commanding 12-point lead as time ticked down, but the Giants wasted no time in cutting their advantage as Halsall worked on to Tui Lolohea's kick to set up a tense finale but it was not to be for the hosts.

Huddersfield: Pryce; Halsall, Marsters, Naiqama, McGillvary; Connor, Lolohea; Ikahihifo, Peats, Ashworth, Hewitt, Livett, Yates.

Interchanges: O'Brien, Wilson, McQueen, Greenwood.

Sin-bin: Connor (40), Ashworth (60).

Hull KR: Walker; Senior, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, Hall; Lewis, Schneider; Kennedy, Parcell, King, Keinhorst, Linnett, Hadley.

Interchanges: Abdull, Litten, Storton, Luckley.

Referee: Tom Grant.